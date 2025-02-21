Blake Lively alleges two It Ends With Us costars will testify against Justin Baldoni — find out more

Blake Lively has filed new court documents which claim two of her It Ends With us costars will testify on her behalf against Justin Baldoni.

According to an amended complaint, Blake and her team alleged that they would not name the actors to "protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm" amid the "dangerous climate of threats, harassment and intimidation".

However, in the filing it was claimed that the two actors gave "permission to share the substance of their communications," and that they agreed to "testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process".

IT ENDS WITH US COMPLAINTS

The complaint alleges that the women on the set had complained about Justin's behavior in May 2023, with "another female cast member [reporting] her own concerns regarding Mr. Baldoni's unwelcome behavior" to the same Sony executive and producer to whom Blake had spoken.

Justin, 40, is alleged to have responded to the unnamed female cast member "in writing, acknowledging that he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made" days later on June 1, 2023, and that by June 8, 2023, that same female cast member went to Lively herself to share her concerns.

JUSTIN'S BEHAVIOR

"Later, another female cast member confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set," the amended complaint reads. "All of this occurred, and was documented in writing, almost one year before the editing of the Film began."

The complaint also alleges that another female cast member on It Ends With Us wrote to Blake on August 14 2024, days after the film was released in theaters, to ask "whether [Blake] knew if Sony could help her address the cyber bullying she was experiencing, which was getting nastier and more difficult to cope with by the day".

BLAKE'S SOCIAL MEDIA CRITICISM

This came after social media reports that there was an issue between Justin and the cast when he did not pose for pictures with the group at the premiere, and after Blake had been criticized online for her behavior during the press tour.

She was accused of failing to talk about the domestic violence themes of the film, and instead using the opportunity to promote her hair brand.

WHY IS BLAKE SUING JUSTIN?

The legal troubles between Justin and Blake stemmed from the troubled production of It Ends with Us, an adaptation of Coleen Hoover's novel.

Blake is suing Justin for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

In response, Justin launched a counter lawsuit over reputational damages, and published a website containing correspondence between himself and Blake throughout the course of the production.

The pair are currently set to go to trial in civil court on March 9, 2026.