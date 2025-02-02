Justin Baldoni makes new conversations with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds public with latest move

The Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively legal drama has taken another very public turn after the former's legal team put several of their alleged conversations in the spotlight.

The 41-year-old actor's team launched a new website on Saturday, February 1 titled "Lawsuit Info" that includes two PDFs, one titled "Amended Complaint," detailing his lawsuit against Blake, Ryan Reynolds, their PR team and the New York Times.

The other is titled "Timeline of Relevant Events" and includes a full timeline spanning from when Justin first emailed Colleen Hoover about It Ends With Us in January 2019 to January 29, 2025, when the lawsuit was filed against the NYT, alleging they had been conspiring with Blake and Ryan "for months" to prepare an exposé.

The "Timeline of Events," over a 168-page PDF, also includes several alleged conversations between the filmmaker and Blake, 37, plus Ryan, 48, and their respective teams.

The new PDF also includes several text chains apparently between Blake and Justin, as well as between Justin and Ryan ahead of the making of the movie "expressing their mutual respect for each other," per the document.

Many of the events also capture the press coverage of the reported "feud" between the co-stars, fueled further by Colleen and the rest of the cast unfollowing Justin and their separate appearances during promotional events and premieres, including the disparate promotional messaging by Blake and Justin.

© Getty Images Justin's legal team has published a new website with further details of his lawsuit

One of the events highlighted is an alleged statement drafted by Blake and Ryan imploring Justin to take responsibility for the movie's bad press, alleging that "Reynolds and Lively are furious with Wayfarer and Baldoni for positioning them as promoting the Film as a 'Barbie film' while elevating Baldoni to speak on the more serious messaging."

The statement prepared for Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, reads: "IT ENDS WITH US was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly."

© USW "It Ends With Us" quickly spurred conversation due to an apparent feud

“Blake Lively, Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way, any negativity aimed at them is ours to own," it continues. "We mutually agreed that the cast would be promoting the film separately and understood why."

"We have always said we are not perfect and even if unintentionally make mistakes, we will always own them. We hold ourselves accountable, it's not anyone's job but ours and that's part of being 'man enough.'"

© GC Images A statement was allegedly prepared by Blake and Ryan addressing the "troubled production" of the movie

"We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed," it adds, concluding with a message praising the film for inspiring "uncomfortable conversations."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Several apparent conversations between Justin, Blake and Ryan were included

Blake and Ryan's legal teams have not yet responded to the new details. The court date for their trial has so far been set for March 9, 2026.