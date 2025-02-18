Skip to main contentSkip to footer
1923's Brandon Sklenar addresses 'navigating' Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war in painful new insight
Split image of Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively© Getty

The 1923 star played Atlas Corrigan on It Ends With Us

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Brandon Sklenar is weighing in on his former co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle.

The 1923 actor had a front row seat for the It Ends With Us stars' dynamic on set, as he starred as the Gossip Girl alum's first love, Atlas Corrigan.

The Jane the Virgin alum is gearing up for a legal battle against both Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds as well as the New York Times, respectively, over sexual assault allegations made by the former and reported by the latter pertaining to his behavior on the set of It Ends With Us, which he directed. 

TRAILER: It Ends With Us

He is suing the newspaper for a whopping $250 million for alleged defamation, while he is suing the Hollywood couple for $400 million, also for allegedly causing harm to his career and reputation over their claims.

Speaking with Gayle King during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Brendan opened up about how he is "processing" and "navigating" the situation.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for and just keeping the focus on that," he first maintained.

Brandon Sklenar, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Brandon with Blake and Ryan at the premiere

Addressing the film's focus on domestic violence, he then revealed: "That movie meant so much to me, and I have someone very very close to me in my life who has gone through what Lily's going through for a long time."

He added: "I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her, this person in my life."

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in It Ends With Us
The co-stars on set

"It was one of the reasons that me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life," Brendan further shared.

brandon sklenar and blake lively it ends with us© Getty Images
Much of the cast has sided with Blake

He emphasized: "It means a lot to me," and noted: "It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted, and I just want to remind people [of that]."

brandon sklenar support for blake lively© Instagram
Brandon previously showed support for Blake

Brandon previously expressed his solidarity with Blake when the New York Times first published the exposé on Justin, sharing it to his Instagram Stories and writing: "For the love of God read this," tagging Blake with a heart emoji.

It Ends With Us is based on the popular novel by Colleen Hoover, and also starred Jenny Slate, Isabella Ferrer and Hasan Minhaj, most of whom had distanced themselves from Justin prior to the legal drama unfolding.

