Brandon Sklenar addresses 'navigating' Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war in painful new insight

Brandon Sklenar is weighing in on his former co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle.

The 1923 actor had a front row seat for the It Ends With Us stars' dynamic on set, as he starred as the Gossip Girl alum's first love, Atlas Corrigan.

The Jane the Virgin alum is gearing up for a legal battle against both Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds as well as the New York Times, respectively, over sexual assault allegations made by the former and reported by the latter pertaining to his behavior on the set of It Ends With Us, which he directed.

He is suing the newspaper for a whopping $250 million for alleged defamation, while he is suing the Hollywood couple for $400 million, also for allegedly causing harm to his career and reputation over their claims.

Speaking with Gayle King during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Brendan opened up about how he is "processing" and "navigating" the situation.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for and just keeping the focus on that," he first maintained.

Addressing the film's focus on domestic violence, he then revealed: "That movie meant so much to me, and I have someone very very close to me in my life who has gone through what Lily's going through for a long time."

He added: "I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her, this person in my life."

"It was one of the reasons that me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life," Brendan further shared.

He emphasized: "It means a lot to me," and noted: "It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted, and I just want to remind people [of that]."

Brandon previously expressed his solidarity with Blake when the New York Times first published the exposé on Justin, sharing it to his Instagram Stories and writing: "For the love of God read this," tagging Blake with a heart emoji.

It Ends With Us is based on the popular novel by Colleen Hoover, and also starred Jenny Slate, Isabella Ferrer and Hasan Minhaj, most of whom had distanced themselves from Justin prior to the legal drama unfolding.