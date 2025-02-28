How to watch 2025 Oscar nominee movies: from The Substance to Wicked

The Academy Awards are just around the corner, and if you're anything like us, all of your good intentions to watch all of the films have gotten away from you – and now we only have one weekend left, and 10 Best Picture contenders hoping for that coveted accolade. However, plenty of the movies are already available to watch from home – or if there's a cinema nearby, it's never too late to pay a visit! Here's how to watch the nominee movies…
Emilia Perez
Fortunately for musical fans, Emilia Perez is very accessible from home and is available exclusively for subscribers on Netflix. Though it has divided public opinion, the critically revered movie follows the journey of four women in Mexico as they each pursue their own happiness.- Available on Netflix
Nickel Boys
The heartbreaking adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel follows two friends forced to attend a reform school where the Black students are horrendously abused – and sometimes even killed. Fighting for their survival, the two rely on their friendship to try and make it out alive.- Available on Prime Video
The Substance
Definitely one for horror fans to enjoy, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley's excellent gore-fest follows a once-popular aerobics instructor who finds herself losing her star power, by Hollywood's standards, on her 50th birthday. Hoping to reclaim her youth, she purchases The Substance, which will split her into two versions of herself. The only thing to remember is that you absolutely have to divide your time between the two of them perfectly—something Demi and Margaret tend to forget.- Available for purchase or rental on Prime Video and MUBI.
Dune: Part Two
Another freebie for subscribers, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's epic sci-fi adventure follows Paul Atreides, a Duke's son bent on revenge following the decimation of his house. With a third movie on the way, we think that awards season is saving all of its accolades for the final part of the trilogy—because this film could not have been more astounding.- Available on Sky Cinema and NOW TV.
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s picture-perfect musical movie, following the friendship of two witches at the University of Shiz, has had movie fans in a daze for months now. The Wizard of Oz prequel and instant classic is already available to watch at home – for a price!- Available for purchase or rental on Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.
Anora
A late frontrunner, Anora might be taking home the Best Picture accolade, and you’ll want to be in the know when it does!
The story follows an escort named Ani who falls madly in love with a Russian oligarch's son, only for his parents to learn that they have eloped and married – and who do whatever it takes to end the relationship.- Available for purchase or rental on Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.
Conclave
The sassiest priest movie ever made? We think so. In this excellent drama, Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with managing the gathering to select a new Pope.
Throughout the week, deception, betrayal, and hunger for power threaten the Church as the priests decide on their next leader. Top-drawer stuff!- Available on Sky Store.
The Brutalist
One of the frontrunners of Oscars season, this story follows architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet upon their arrival in America, where their lives are changed by a mysterious and wealthy client.- Available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Sky Store.
A Complete Unknown & I'm Still Here
We’ve put these final two together—a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet and a drama based on the military dictatorship in Brazil—as, unfortunately, they are not yet available to watch from home.
However, they are still available in cinemas, with I'm Still Here having only recently been released in the UK. The latter is already available for pre-order from Apple TV.- Currently available in cinemas.