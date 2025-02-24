Hollywood's biggest stars are unrecognizable in photos of earliest roles: from Demi Moore to Harrison Ford & more

Sunday night at the SAG Awards, actors got to reflect over what it means for them to be an actor, and when they first made the decision to do so, subsequently obtaining their SAG-AFTRA card.

The ceremony and host Kristen Bell aided that by taking a trip down memory lane, as the Veronica Mars alum sang a new version of her Frozen song "Do You Want To Build a Snowman?" but instead highlighted some of the A-Listers' in the room earlier roles.

Among them were Timtothée Chalamet on Law & Order (one of many in the room to have guest starred on it early in their career), Kieran Culkin on Home Alone, and Selena Gomez on Barney.

As many of these actors gear up for the Oscars next week, on Sunday, March 2 — Demi Moore, Ralph Fiennes, and Ariana Grande are others nominated — see below some of the best photos of the early days of these stars' successful careers.

1/ 9 © Getty Demi Moore Demi, who is nominated for her role in The Substance, made her screen debut as a teenager in 1981. Here she is in a promotional photo for General Hospital.



2/ 9 © Getty Images Harrison Ford Harrison, who was nominated at the SAG Awards for his role in Shrinking, is pictured above with Camilla Sparv on the set of the 1966 movie Dead Heat on A Merry Go Round, his screen debut.



3/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo Timothée Chalamet Timothée pictured in 2009, the same year he made his screen debut on Law & Order, on the set of Royal Pains.



4/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo Kieran Culkin Like his brother Macaulay Culkin, Kieran started his career as a child star, and had a cameo on his classic movie Home Alone in 1990.



5/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo Ralph Fiennes Ralph made his screen debut in 1990, starring as T. E. Lawrence in the British television film A Dangerous Man: Lawrence After Arabia.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Pamela Anderson Pamela was "discovered" in 1989 when she attended a BC Lions Canadian Football League game in Vancouver, and was displayed on the jumbotron. Her screen debut came the following year in the sitcom Charles in Charge, though her most famous early role is certainly Baywatch.





7/ 9 © Getty Selena Gomez Before becoming a Disney Channel darling, Selena made her screen debut in 2002 on Barney & Friends. Above she appears in her most famous early role, as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Ariana Grande Similar to Selena, Ariana first established herself in the industry over at rival kids' network Nickelodeon, as Cat Valentine in Victorious.

