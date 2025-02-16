Apple viewers already begging for sequel to Valentine's Day hit

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in The Gorge – a new Apple Original movie that's got fans begging for a sequel. Released on Valentine's Day, the sci-fi romance follows two highly-trained operatives – Darsa and Levi – who connect while manning separate guard towers on opposite sides of a government-monitored gorge.

After building a relationship from afar, Darsa and Levi are forced to enter the gorge and confront the evils within, but will they make it out alive? Rest assured, no spoilers here, but we can reveal what fans are saying about the newcomer.

© Apple TV+ Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star as unlikely couple Darsa and Levi

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the reviews are already glowing. "The Gorge: Thoroughly enjoyed this fantastic movie on Apple TV+. Hadn't seen a movie this great in a long time," wrote one.

"Why the [expletive] is no one talking about The Gorge?! This movie is [expletive] beautiful, Anya Taylor-Joy is incredible. Apple TV, I [expletive] love you!" agreed a second.

"I watched The Gorge last night, and it was an absolute joy of genre mash-ups," tweeted a third. "Truly has everything & is so much fun. It instantly became my favourite @scottderrickson film. Anya Taylor-Joy is just so [expletive] cool. I need to see where those two go, I'd love some sort of sequel."

Despite the growing demand, a sequel to The Gorge is yet to be announced. In the meantime, however, writer Zach Dean has shared his hopes for the future.

"I have an idea for a prequel, actually. I mean, I have ideas for both," he told Comicbook.com. "I want there to be another Gorge. That's a dream, man. I love writing original stuff and I've been really grateful to have some success with it."

Ahead of The Gorge's release, Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller have both spoken about the film, revealing that they were already friends before signing on.

© Apple TV+ Sigourney Weaver also stars in the sci-fi hit

"It's fun to go to work not only with somebody who you really respect as a professional and for their talent, but also is your friend. You have extra leeway to play with," Anya, 28, told Radio Times.

For the dynamic duo, developing the chemistry between Darsa and Levi was paramount. "I just knew that it was important for this movie that that connection between the two of us [was established]… once these characters really kind of find each other, that's the most important thing, and that was easy to develop with Anya," Miles, 37, chimed in.

Miles and Anya, who have been friends for many years, are also well-acquainted with each other's spouses. The former has been married to model Keleigh Sperry since 2019, while Anya wed musician, Malcolm McRae in 2022.

Anya is particularly close to Keleigh, with Miles joking to People that he's "just hanging in the background" and doesn't "even exist anymore," when they all meet up.