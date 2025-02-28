7 amazing British spy thrillers to watch if you love Slow Horses

Slow Horses is one of our favorite TV shows right now, following a gang of MI5's worst agents as they stumble upon various plots threatening the British government. But when the episodes are over all too quickly, where should we turn next? Here are some amazing British spy thrillers to check out if you loved the Apple TV+ show…
The Night Manager - BBC iPlayer
Based on John le Carré’s novel and starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, this gripping series follows Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier recruited by MI6 to infiltrate arms dealer Richard Roper's inner circle. Tasked with bringing him down once and for all, Pine must do whatever it takes to remain undercover.
The Little Drummer Girl - BBC iPlayer
Starring Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh in an early breakout role, this thriller follows actress Charlie, who is recruited to infiltrate a terrorist network—thrusting her into the dangerous and complex world of espionage. Another excellent John le Carré adaptation—proof that the man knew how to write a great spy drama!
Day of the Jackal - NOW/Sky
Starring Lashana Lynch and Eddie Redmayne in a tense cat-and-mouse game between MI5 and a world-class assassin, this thriller follows Bianca, a sniper expert tasked with taking down the elusive "Jackal." With his genius disguises, marksmanship, and ruthless determination, stopping him won’t be easy.
Alex Rider - Prime Video
For a lighthearted, family-friendly spy thriller, check out the surprisingly excellent Prime Video adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s teen spy novels. Alex is your average teenage boy—except his uncle was a spy and has just been murdered. Now, MI6 needs Alex to complete the mission, especially since his uncle had secretly been training him for the job his entire life. A fun and action-packed watch!
A Spy Among Friends - ITVX
Starring Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, and Anna Maxwell Martin, this gripping 1960s drama follows Nicholas, who is shocked to discover that his closest friend, Kim, has been working for the KGB for decades. Based on a true story, this series is a fantastic addition to Cold War-era espionage dramas.
Treason - Netflix
Starring Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, and Oona Chaplin, this fast-paced 2022 thriller follows high-ranking MI6 officer Adam Lawrence, whose former lover, Kara, reappears in his life with shocking news—she has poisoned the chief of MI6. Plunged into a race against time, Adam must fight to save national security while protecting his family.
The Honourable Woman - U Channel
This gripping thriller stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as Nessa, a philanthropist who inherits her father's arms business and attempts to turn it into a force for good.
However, when an associate is murdered, Nessa is pulled into a dangerous world of espionage, deception, and international intrigue.