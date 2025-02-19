Hit TV shows that are being rebooted in 2025: from classic detective series to popular period dramas

There's been a huge resurgence in TV reboots in recent years and while reviving much-loved shows is always a risky strategy, there are some new series in the works that could be massive hits.
From classic detective shows to popular period dramas, here are six TV reboots coming to our screens.
Maigret
Fans of the classic TV detective Maigret have a new adaptation to look forward to.
Based on George Simenon's beloved novels, the story follows "unconventional young detective" Maigret, a "rising star in the Police Judiciaire" with an "uncanny ability to get under the skin of the criminals he is chasing". The series will see the detective head the elite police unit known as La Crim, responsible for investigating all serious crimes in and around Paris.
Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) will star as the titular detective in the upcoming series, which will premiere on MASTERPIECE in the US but has yet to find a home in the UK.
While a release date has yet to be announced, production is underway in Budapest.
A Woman of Substance
An eight-part reimagining of Barbara Taylor Bradford's novel A Woman of Substance is coming to TV screens four decades after the original series first aired.
Jenny Seagrove and Liam Neeson starred in the 1979 series, which is Channel 4's most-viewed show to date.
The rags-to-riches tale follows an impoverished maid named Emma Harte from her humble beginnings in rural Yorkshire in 1911 to becoming the world's richest woman. Casting details and a release date have yet to be announced for the series, which will air on Channel 4.
You may also like
Harry Potter TV series
We're heading back to Hogwarts in HBO's new Harry Potter reboot. The upcoming series will dive deep into J. K. Rowling's iconic seven-book series, with each season expected to focus on one book.
While we don't have a release date yet, filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.
Some big names have been circulating the rumour mill, with Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) a top contender for Minerva McGonagall, while Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is rumoured to be playing Snape.
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) and John Lithgow are also among the names making the rounds for the roles of Hagrid and Dumbledore.
Bergerac
Damien Molony takes on the titular role of Jim Bergerac in UKTV's reboot of the much-loved BBC detective series.
John Nettles starred in the original show, which ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991. Unlike the 1980s drama, the upcoming Jersey-set series will see one character-led murder mystery run across six episodes, rather than a new storyline for each episode.
The series follows talented detective Bergerac as he returns to work after the devastating death of his wife to solve the murder of a wealthy Jersey resident.
Damien leads an impressive cast, which includes Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford, Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield and newcomer Chloé Sweetlove as Jim's daughter, Kim.
Fans don't have to wait long for this one as the show will air on U&Drama on 27 February 2025 and will be available to stream on U.
Little House on the Prairie
Laura Ingalls Wilder's cherished Little House books are being brought to life by Netflix 50 years after the 1974 show first debuted. Billed as a "part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West," this reimagining of Wilder's autobiographical book series will "offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier".
While casting details have yet to be announced, Alison Arngrim — who starred as Nellie Oleson in the original NBC series — told EW in 2020 that she's keen to return to the show in a new role. "I'm just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson," she said. "I'm totally there. I have no shame."