Hit TV shows that are being rebooted in 2025: from classic detective series to popular period dramas

Fans of the classic TV detective Maigret have a new adaptation to look forward to.

Based on George Simenon's beloved novels, the story follows "unconventional young detective" Maigret, a "rising star in the Police Judiciaire" with an "uncanny ability to get under the skin of the criminals he is chasing". The series will see the detective head the elite police unit known as La Crim, responsible for investigating all serious crimes in and around Paris.

Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) will star as the titular detective in the upcoming series, which will premiere on MASTERPIECE in the US but has yet to find a home in the UK.

While a release date has yet to be announced, production is underway in Budapest.