Devil in the Family: Where is former mommy blogger Ruby Franke now?

Devil in the Family: The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke charts the story of how popular YouTuber

Ruby, who shared daily vlogs of her life with her husband, Kevin, and their six children, was eventually arrested and found guilty of child abuse.

After becoming involved with a controversial therapist, Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby went to extreme lengths to 'discipline' her children, leading one of her sons to escape Jodi's home, where they were staying, to a nearby neighbour’s house, where the police were called.

The show includes never-before-seen footage from Ruby's vlogs over the years, as well as testimonials for the first time ever from her two eldest children, Chad and Shari, as well as her ex-husband, Kevin.