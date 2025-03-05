Devil in the Family: Where is former mommy blogger Ruby Franke now?

The haunting story highlights crimes committed by Ruby Franke, a once-hugely popular mommy blogger who was eventually imprisoned for aggravated child abuse alongside her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt. Find out more about the show – and where Ruby is now – here…
What is Devil in the Family about?
Devil in the Family: The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke charts the story of how popular YouTuber
Ruby, who shared daily vlogs of her life with her husband, Kevin, and their six children, was eventually arrested and found guilty of child abuse.
After becoming involved with a controversial therapist, Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby went to extreme lengths to 'discipline' her children, leading one of her sons to escape Jodi's home, where they were staying, to a nearby neighbour’s house, where the police were called.
The show includes never-before-seen footage from Ruby's vlogs over the years, as well as testimonials for the first time ever from her two eldest children, Chad and Shari, as well as her ex-husband, Kevin.
When was Ruby arrested?
Ruby's 12-year-old son escaped from Jodi's home in Utah, where he had been living with his 10-year-old sister. He asked a neighbour to call the police, who then described the child's injuries to an officer in a recording that was subsequently released to the public, claiming that the boy had tape on his legs, was emaciated, and had clearly been abused.
The police then arrested Ruby and Jodi at Jodi's home in August 2023, and the pair were charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse. The pair were held without bail, and Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and not guilty to two other counts in December 2023. Jodi similarly pleaded guilty to four counts, with the other two charges dropped as part of a plea deal.
Ruby and Jodi’s verdict
Both Ruby and Jodi were found guilty of all four counts, receiving four consecutive sentences, each carrying between one to 15 years' imprisonment. As such, she could face between four to 30 years in prison, as consecutive sentences do not exceed 30 years in Utah except in cases of life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Speaking at her sentencing, Ruby said: "For the past four years, I’ve chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion. My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me.
"To my babies, you are a part of me. I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in this world for you. I took from you all that was soft, and safe, and good."
Where is Ruby Franke now?
Ruby is currently serving her undetermined prison sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. It is unclear when her release date will be.
Jodi is also serving her time at the same facility, but the pair have been housed in different sections of the unit. However, there is a chance that their paths could cross during group activities or gym time.
Have her children forgiven her?
While four of Ruby's six children are still underage and their identities are therefore protected, her two eldest children have spoken about their relationship with their mother now.
Shari said: "I personally have seen too many crocodile tears from her, and so I can't say whether she is sorry."
She added to People magazine: "Part of me feels guilty if I don't forgive. But I've come to realise that forgiveness for me just means that I don't let her actions consume my thoughts. I'm still angry about what she did, of course, and that's never going to go away, but I am living my life and I am not letting her take any more of that from me than she's already taken."
Chad told Today.com: "I do still love her. But that doesn't mean that I'm not angry." He also wrote on his Snapchat: "People don’t realise how good Jodi was at manipulating. I hope everyone will get it."