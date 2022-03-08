The Dropout: where is founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes now? Elizabeth was convicted of criminal fraud

The Dropout, a new true-crime drama that depicts the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, has been a huge hit with viewers and critics alike. Starring Amanda Seyfried, the story follows Elizabeth as she built her company Theranos, despite not actually having the product that she was convinced could change the world. So where is Elizabeth Holmes now? Find out more about the former CEO here...

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

Following the downfall of her company that began with an expose by The Wall Street Journal in 2015, Elizabeth and her chief operating officer and president, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, were charged with nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Following a year-long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions and her pregnancy, Elizabeth's trial began in August 2021, and she was eventually found guilty on three counts of wire fraud, and one conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Meanwhile, Sunny's trial is set to begin in March 2022.

Elizabeth's sentencing will take place in September

Elizabeth is currently awaiting sentencing on bail and could be facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. According to CNBC, Elizabeth is currently residing with her husband Billy Evans and their baby son in a $135 million estate in Woodside, a wealthy town in Silicon Valley. Her sentencing will be announced on 26 September 2022.

Amanda Seyfried played Elizabeth in the new series

What happened to Theranos?

The company that was once hailed as a world-changing frontrunner in medical technology due to their blood test technology - which turned out not to work properly - went from a $10billion valuation in 2013 to 2014 dropped exponentially following the exposure of the company, with Elizabeth’s personal wealth being valued at next to nothing. The company was dissolved in 2018.

