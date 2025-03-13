Shetland writer delights fans with update on Jimmy Perez's return

Ann Cleeves, the crime writer behind the detective novel series Shetland and creator of the BBC's popular TV adaptation, has shared an exciting update about the return of Jimmy Perez in her upcoming novel, The Killing Stones.

Taking to X, the author shared a photo of the dramatic cover, which sees DI Perez standing on the beach, looking out to sea whilst a flock of seagulls flies across the sky.

Ann wrote in the caption: "Here's the cover of the new Jimmy Perez!"

In the comments section, Ann also revealed that the literary crime festival, Shetland Noir, will be back in 2026, with some big names confirmed to attend.

In response to a fan asking about the festival, Ann said: "We're planning for 2026. Some HUGE names have already agreed to come."

© ITV/Shutterstock Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland

Others followers shared their excitement about the book's release on October 7, with some hoping the novel will be adapted for the small screen. "Please, please tell me BBC have picked it up and Douglas Henshall has said yes!" wrote one fan, while another asked: "Hoping this will be filmed??"

WATCH: Ashley Jensen stars in Shetland series 9

Perez was portrayed by actor Douglas Henshall from seasons one to seven of the hit BBC drama, Shetland, which currently stars Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, respectively.

© Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images Crime-writer Ann Cleeves is releasing a new Jimmy Perez novel

The upcoming book picks up after a seven-year gap and is set in Orkney, with Perez having left his hometown of Shetland with his partner and fellow police officer, Willow Reeves, at the end of 2018's Wild Fire.

The full synopsis for the new release reads: "​​When a violent storm descends upon Orkney, the body of Archie Stout is left in its wake. An unusual murder weapon, a Neolithic stone bearing ancient inscriptions, is found discarded nearby. Archie was a popular, larger-than-life character, and his death is a shocking blow to the community.

© ITV/Shutterstock Douglas played DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland from seasons one to seven

"Detective Jimmy Perez, no stranger to the complexity of human nature and the darkness it can harbour, is soon on the scene. He counted Archie as a childhood friend, so this case is more personal than most.

"Now living in Orkney with his partner, Willow, and their son, Perez is soon drawn into the lives of the islanders, many of whom harbour secrets. Dark secrets, which could have led to murder.

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen currently star in Shetland

"Here, in these ancient lands where history runs deep, Perez must discern the truth from legend before a desperate killer strikes again."

The Killing Stones is on sale from 7 October 2025.