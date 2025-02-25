Shetland and All Creatures Great and Small stars join epic BBC drama from Baby Reindeer creator

The BBC has announced the cast for the upcoming BBC drama from Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, with actors from Shetland and All Creatures Great and Small joining the six-part series.

Titled Half-Man, the series spans 40 years from the 1980s to the present day and stars Richard and BAFTA winner Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocket Man) as estranged 'brothers' Ruben and Niall respectively, following the highs and lows of their relationship from meeting as teenagers to falling out as adults.

WATCH: Have you seen Baby Reindeer?

Filming for the series is currently underway in and around Glasgow. The show will air in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK, and on HBO in the US.

Mitchell Robertson (Curfew, Mayflies) and Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, The Winter King) have joined the cast as younger versions of Niall and Ruben, alongside Neve McIntosh (Tin Star, All Creatures Great and Small) as Niall's mother Lori and Marianne McIvor (Screw, The Nest) as Ruben's mother Maura.

© Channel 5 Neve McIntosh, pictured in All Creatures Great and Small, has been cast in the show

Also joining the cast are Stuart McQuarrie (Shetland, The Rig), Charlie De Melo (Rivals), Bilal Hasna (The Agency), Julie Cullen (Traces), Amy Manson (The Nevers), Philippine Velge (The Serpent Queen), Piers Ewart (The Primrose Railway Children), Scot Greenan (T2 Trainspotting) and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood and Calum Manchip.

The full synopsis reads: "When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall’s wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

"Half Man will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. The series will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

© Pip Richard Gadd creates, writes and stars in the drama

Creator, writer and executive producer Richard said he "cannot wait" to bring these characters to life.

"Having scoured far and wide and met some of the most amazing talent this country has to offer, I'm so pleased to have landed on the cast that we have," he said in a statement. "I cannot wait for all our actors, young and old, to bring these characters to life. I have every faith everyone will fall in love with these performers as much as I did."

Attached as directors are Alexandra Brodski (Somewhere Boy, Rivals) and Eshref Reybrouck (Ferry: The Series, Cheyenne & Lola).

Jamie Bell is also set to star

Richard is perhaps best known for creating and starring in the smash-hit Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, which won six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes during this year's awards season. The show was inspired by the Scottish comedian's real life experience with a stalker.