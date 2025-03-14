Antiques Road Trip viewers say same thing as expert reveals major show change

Fans of Antiques Road Trip have shared their excitement after expert Izzie Balmer issued a big show update following her latest episodes with James Braxton.

Izzie, who joined the popular BBC programme in 2022, recently completed a series of episodes alongside show favourite James. The pair travelled across Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire, hunting for antiques before ending their trip on the south coast.

The antiques experts competed fiercely as they searched for hidden gems in shops throughout Shropshire and Staffordshire. Their friendly rivalry entertained viewers throughout the series.

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer makes profit on necklace

Izzie’s social media update delights fans

© BBC / STV Studios Antiques Road Trip: Izzie Balmer, James Braxton

Taking to Instagram, Izzie shared behind-the-scenes moments, including a humorous pasty-eating competition she had with James, 60.

In her post, Izzie wrote: "All episodes of @antiqueroadtrip can be watched on @bbciplayer – including a pasty eating competition! Who do you reckon ate their pasty the fastest, @jamesbraxtonofficial or yours truly? (Spoiler; it wasn't me!)."

Fans quickly praised the pair's natural chemistry, with many describing them as their "favourite ever" Antiques Road Trip duo.

One viewer commented: "Definitely my favourite week of Antiques Road Trip ever, Izzie."

Another agreed, adding: "My all-time favourite ART pairing. Great fun watching you two!"

Fans impressed by Izzie's antiques knowledge

© Izzie Blamer on Antiques Road Trip Izzie Blamer on Antiques Road Trip

Viewers also praised Izzie’s expertise in antiques, complimenting her depth of knowledge during the recent episodes.

One fan wrote enthusiastically: "Great episodes—Izzie, you look amazing and are ridiculously knowledgeable! James was great too—I ended up buying his book after watching."

Others quickly echoed similar comments, highlighting Izzie's expertise and natural chemistry with James.

New expert Tahmina makes debut

© BBC Tahmina did not do too well at the auction

Last week, Antiques Road Trip also welcomed a new expert, Tahmina Ghaffar. Tahmina joined David Harper for her first road trip, travelling from Lancashire to Pembrokeshire.

Tahmina, who specialises in Islamic and Indian art, impressed viewers with her knowledge and engaging personality.

Fans shared their appreciation online, complimenting Tahmina’s fresh perspective. One viewer said: "Tahmina made a great debut. She really knows her stuff and added something new to the show."

Another fan wrote: "Some brilliant buys from Tahmina. I think she’ll become a regular favourite."

Tahmina's background praised

© BBC Tahmina Ghaffar on Antiques Road Trip

Tahmina has a strong background in art and antiques, having studied at The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. She also worked in the Islamic, Indian, and South Asian departments at Sotheby's auction house.

Viewers praised her impressive qualifications, noting that she adds valuable expertise to the show's line-up.

One viewer wrote: "Really impressed with Tahmina’s debut. Clearly knowledgeable and engaging to watch."

Fans keen for future episodes

© BBC / STV Studios Antiques Road Trip: David Harper, Tahmina Ghaffar

With Izzie and James’s popular pairing and Tahmina’s recent debut, fans have praised the current series as one of the most enjoyable yet.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing more of both pairings in upcoming episodes. One fan posted: "This series has been brilliant so far. Love Izzie and James but excited to see more from Tahmina too."

Antiques Road Trip continues to air weekdays on BBC One, with all episodes available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.