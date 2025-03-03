Meet new Antiques Road Trip expert Tahmina Ghaffar including very different job before antiques

Londoner Tahmina specialises in Islamic and Indian art and currently works at Chiswick Auctions, where she's a head of department.

In her debut episode of Antiques Road Trip, Tahmina is described as "an authority and enthusiast on Indian and Islamic art".

After graduating from The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, Tahmina joined prestigious auction house Sotheby's in the Islamic & Indian and the South Asian departments before going on to run the South Asian auctions at Bonhams.

During her time at Bonhams, Tahmina achieved world record results for Indian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan artists, according to Chiswick Auctions.