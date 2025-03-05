Antiques Road Trip viewers all saying the same thing about new expert

Antiques Road Trip fans have given their verdict on new expert, Tahmina Ghaffar, who made her debut on the popular BBC show this week.

Tahmina, who is an expert in Islamic and Indian art, joined David Harper for a road trip beginning in the Lancashire countryside and ending on the Pembrokeshire coast.

WATCH: Meet the Antiques Road Trip presenters

Taking to social media, fans praised the new addition to the show and commented on her impressive expert knowledge. One person wrote: "New girl knows her stuff, very good so far but the auction is the litmus test," while another added: "Tahmina is a very cool addition to the lineup of experts - I think her purchases today would have done better in an auction further south - some great buys all round though."

© BBC Tahmina Ghaffar made her debut on the show this week

A third person penned: "We are watching Antiques Road Trip on catch up. I do like Tahmina Ghaffar, although nobody could replace @IritaMarriott as my favourite," while another hailed the episodes of "thoroughly entertaining" in a post on David's X page: "Been watching your Antiques Road Trip on @BBC 1 at 4.30pm this week with Tahmina Ghaffar. Thoroughly entertaining, educational and enjoyable."

Tahmina, who is a Londoner, is currently head of the Islamic and Indian art department at Chiswick Auctions.

© BBC / STV Studios Tahmina is an expert in Islamic and Indian art

In her debut episode, Tahmina revealed that she used to work in finance before pursuing a career in antiques.

"I used to work in finance and I realised that I loved pictures more than numbers," she revealed during Monday's episode.

© BBC / STV Studios Tahmina joined David Harper for a road trip beginning in the Lancashire countryside

After graduating from The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, Tahmina went on to work at the prestigious auction house Sotheby's in the Islamic & Indian and the South Asian departments before joining Bonhams, where she ran the South Asian auctions. During her time there, Tahmina achieved world record results for Indian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan artists.

For those unfamiliar with Antiques Road Trip, the long-running show sees a pair of experts set off on a road trip across the UK in search of treasures. They compete against each other over five days, buying and selling antiques in the hopes of making the biggest profit.

© BBC / STV Studios Fans praised the new episodes

Tahmina isn't the only fresh face on the team as Bargain Hunt star Danny Sebastian joined the cast in February. The expert went up against Irita Marriott as they set off on a road trip around Kent.

Antiques Road Trip airs on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.