Netflix's Adolescence creator announces new project after hit show - and it sounds incredible

Netflix's Adolescence has been an incredible hit for the streaming platform, and we couldn't be more excited that the show's creator Jack Thorne is already working on his next project - and it sounds seriously good.

The writer, who penned adaptations of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials and This Is England, will be adapting a stage version of the critically acclaimed Let the Right One In, starting at Manchester's Royal Exchange.

WATCH: WATCH: Stephen Graham reveals the inspiration behind Netflix show Adolescence

The story follows a young boy who befriends a girl who is actually a vampire, a Jack's version is said to "weave the novel’s chilling horror with a deeply human story of love, loneliness and survival".

© Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix Jack Thorne speaks onstage during a Q&A at a special screening of Netflix's Adolescence at BAFTA Piccadilly on March 12, 2025

The synopsis reads: "Tormented at school and isolated at home, Oskar has only his imagination to keep him company. That’s until Eli moves in next door. Mysterious and unsettling, Eli is unlike anyone Oskar has ever met before.

"However, an unlikely friendship sparks between them – one that is as deep as it is strange. But when gruesome murders are discovered across the town, Oskar slowly unravels the truth about Eli and their strange bond is stretched to breaking point."

Speaking about the new show, Jack said: "It was such a privilege to adapt Let The Right One In, a story that is so deceptive in terms of the way it looks at genre, gender and at love. I am so excited that more people are going to have the opportunity to see Bryony Shanahan's sinewy dangerous production."

The show will be on tour in cities including Bristol Old Vic, Glasgow Pavilion, Birmingham Rep and Liverpool Everyman, with tickets available at LetTheRightOneInPlay.com.

Jack has spoken about creating Adolescence, which explores themes of toxic masculinity and the online incel movement, telling GQ: "If I'd heard this stuff when I was a kid, I don't know that I wouldn't have believed it.

© Courtesy of Netflix Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence.

"That's what makes it so terrifying to me, that thing of being told, 'There's a reason why you're lonely. There's a reason why you're isolated. There's a reason why it seems that no one likes you. There's a reason why you feel unattractive. And that is that the world is created for others.'

© Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence

"You know, that damning statistic of 80 per cent of women are attracted to 20 percent of men. That's such a powerful idea. I can totally see why people are taken with it. And my job on the show, you know, was to get inside Jamie's shoes… I can tell you that episode three ended up a lot more personal than I was expecting it to, and went to a lot more personal places than I wanted to go, because it had to."