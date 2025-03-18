Why is Brad Pitt involved in Netflix's hit new British show Adolescence?

Fans have been blown away by Netflix's new show Adolescence, but one name on the credits has certainly had viewers talking. Brad Pitt is listed on the credits as an executive producer, so what does that mean for his involvement in the show? Get the details here…

The show was produced by the production company Plan B Entertainment, which Brad owns. The production company is responsible for movies including Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, and The Departed, and the Netflix show was pitched to the company.

WATCH: The new crime drama series is a must watch

The show's director, Philip Barantini, opened up about discussing the show with Brad, saying: "Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic."

Philip is a regular collaborator with the show's star, Stephen Graham, and opened up to Tudum about the idea behind the show. He said: "There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl. It shocked me. I was thinking, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death?’

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Brad Pitt owns the production company that made Adolescence

'What's the inciting incident here?’ And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?’"

The show follows a teenage boy who is accused of murdering one of his female peers. The synopsis reads: "Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when their son Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school."

© Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence

The four-part series has received critical acclaim for its one-shot filming technique, as well as the incredible casting. One person posted: "1 set. 2 main actors. No CGI, no music score, no fancy camera cuts. Just brilliant screenwriting and astonishing acting skills. This is pure cinema."

Another person added: "#Adolescence is utterly essential viewing. It’s a technical masterpiece - the one-shot technique is impeccable - but beyond that, the story it tells? My god. It’s haunting and so, so timely. This is where art is invaluable. Stephen Graham is a national treasure."

© Netflix Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence

A third person wrote: "#Adolescence @Netflix is incredible. Each episode (4) done in one shot.

"Extraordinary focus by all to pull off, esp the school scene in E2. Compelling story about toxic masculinity and social media and a family torn apart! Take a bow, Stephen Graham, holding a mirror to society."