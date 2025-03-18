Netflix's hit show Adolescence ending explained – did Jamie really do it?

Speaking about the ending, Stephen told Radio Times: "We always knew that we'd end it in the room, that was an idea we had at the beginning... it's where it all began. You never knew what was going on behind that door. To be immersed in that room where that wonderful boy was born... but also that room where that mindset was created for him to commit such horrendous things.

"Instinctively I took the teddy bear as the last little remnants of my boy. The take you see was the final take that we used. The very last take of anything, my wife and my two kids were there as well. When I went into the bedroom, what they did was put pictures on the wardrobe from them saying, 'We love you, Dad.' That sparked that last final scene in that moment."

Speaking about the ending—where there was no plot twist, just the acceptance that Jamie really did kill Katie—Stephen told Netflix's Tudum that they intended for the audience not to believe that Jamie committed the crime at first: "That was down to the casting. We wanted the audience to be on Jamie’s side and think, ‘Oh my God, this arrest is terrible. There’s no way he's done this.’"