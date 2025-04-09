Dylan Dreyer separated from Today Show co-stars following mishap

Dylan Dreyer was left sitting alone in Miami ahead of the Third Hour's special show on April 9 - and travel was to blame!

At the start of the show on Wednesday - which was broadcast live from the deck of MSC World America - the anchors explained that it had taken quite a while for them to reunite, as Al Roker and Craig Melvin's journey took a lot longer than expected.

"When they say it's about the journey and not the destination, in this case, we actually mean it," Al told viewers.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin's journey to Miami took an unexpected turn - leaving Dylan Dreyer waiting for them at the destination

Al and Craig's journey to Miami didn't go to plan

He continued: "Craig and I actually got delayed coming down here because of these thunderstorms in Miami. Dylan was actually already here..." "They don't let us fly together just incase this happens," Dylan added laughing, as Al teased: "No, I think they just didn't book it well."

Al and Craig then had to drive in a car for two and a half hours to get on a new flight which had been diverted. He went on to praise the staff on the Emirates flight, concluding that it wasn't all bad as they got to see a rainbow.

The unique way Dylan kept occupied while waiting

"I was keeping myself busy while you guys were trying to get here," Dylan went on to say. The camera then cut to a clip of the children's author hanging off the cruise ship in a harness. "Al and Craig, you're leaving me hanging!" she said.

Dylan Dreyer joked that she was left hanging - quite literally - while waiting for her co-stars

The show then kicked off, as the anchors - who were all dressed in vacation getup - showed all the features on the impressive cruise ship, from the impressive dining options to an overwater swing suspended above the ocean - the first of its kind.

The state-of-the-art cruise ship was built in Saint Nazaire, France, and ahead of its arrival in Miami, Dylan went on assignment to France to see it.

The ship - which will set sail from Miami this month - offers 19 dining venues including the only Eataly at sea - as well as a spa, swimming pool, a yacht club and plenty of shops too. There is even a multi-level play area for children and teens, and a promenade with panoramic sea views offering pop-up events and light shows each night.

© NBC The Today Show anchors were reunited in time for the show

Craig was replaced by familiar face while in Miami

While Craig was in Miami on Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie was joined by Willie Geist on the main Today Show.

The show often reports from location, and just recently the Third Hour hosted from New Orleans to kick off the Mardi Gras activities.

Dylan in particular has been away a lot for work this year, and recently joked that she's never at home, prompting Al to tease that her children were now calling their aunt "mommy" instead of her.

© NBC The Third Hour is usually filmed in NYC

"When Dylan gets back she has to unpack and then repack for the next one," he said. "Dylan actually travelled to France last month…where they were putting the finishing touches on the ship."

He then went on to reveal how Dylan's constant work travels have disrupted her family life as she spent time away from her kids. "In fact, Dylan's kids are calling her aunt mommy," he joked.