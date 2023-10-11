'Today' has become a staple on morning television and made household names of its stars, including Dylan Dreyer, 42, Savannah Guthrie, 51, Hoda Kotb, 59, and Al Roker, 69.

While viewers are very familiar with their favorite anchors, meteorologist Dylan teased that a change is coming when she shared some backstage photos with 'Sunday Today' host, Willie Geist, 48, on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan posted several photos of her and Willie sitting in hair and makeup with plastic wrapped around their heads. While Dylan looked amused, Willie appeared to be less-than-pleased as he glared at his sometime co-star in the mirror.

Captioning the photos, Dylan penned: "It's wig fitting day and @williegeist is giving me some big #maxheadroom vibes…"

While Dylan didn't divulge why she and Willie were having wigs fitted, her followers were quick to react and guessed that the duo were preparing for 'Today's' annual Halloween program at the end of the month.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Willie Geist teased their 'Today' Halloween transformation

"Oooh getting ready for Halloween costumes," replied one. A second said: "Guessing this is for Halloween show. Can't wait!" A third added: "Can't wait to see how the Today Show peeps are dressed for Halloween!"

Dylan and Willie won't be the only members of the team to get into the Halloween spirit. Ever since 2005, the 'Today' stars have dressed up in spectacular costumes in honor of the spooky holiday.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer appeared amused by her wig prep

Last year, Dylan teamed up with Carson Daly, 50, and transformed into an assistant to his David Copperfield, while Willie emulated Elvis Presley. Hoda and Savannah twinned in matching sheer leotards as they became Cirque du Soleil performers.

Craig Melvin, 44, meanwhile, dressed up as Muhammed Ali, while Sheinelle Jones, 45, wowed as a Las Vegas showgirl, and Al transformed into Sammy Davis Jr.

© Instagram Willie Geist had his head covered in preparation for a wig

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, dressed up as Celine Dion, while Peter Alexander, 47, and Kristen Welker, 47, also stole the show, becoming Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding day.

2021 saw 'Today' channel the NFL, turning the plaza into a temporary football field. Jenna and Savannah became Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, while Hoda wowed as Carrie Underwood, who sings the 'Sunday Night Football' theme song, and Craig transformed into Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

© Efren Landaos/Shutterstock The 'Today' stars enjoyed a Las Vegas-themed Halloween in 2022

The year prior was also unforgettable thanks to Savannah and Hoda's 'Wicked' transformation, with the former donning green paint to become Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and the latter stunning as sorceress Glinda.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie as Elphaba and Hoda Kotb as Glinda from Wicked

Other stand-out costumes over the years include Hoda dressing up as Elton John, Blake Shelton, and Garth from 'Wayne's World'. Al and Dylan as Doc and Marty McFly from 'Back to the Future', and Sheinelle as Tina Turner.

Time will only tell what the 'Today' stars have in store for Halloween 2023 – but if it's anything like previous years, it's bound to be memorable.

