Today's Craig Melvin doesn't hold back with insult about Dylan Dreyer's appearance that only friends can say

Craig Melvin is known for his sense of humor and witty remarks, and he isn't afraid to say what's on his mind.

The Today Show host left co-stars Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker open-mouthed during one point on April 8th's episode, as the trio were discussing their childhood hobbies.

From being captains of sports teams to belonging to the AV Squad, the anchors concluded that they were all quite "nerdy" growing up, with Craig telling them: "I think there's some kind of correlation!"

Craig's insult to Dylan

He turned to Dylan, and teased: "It's turned out okay - I've seen those pictures of you, it's like you weren't winning beauty pageants."

© NBC Craig Melvin didn't hold back as he made a remark about Dylan Dreyer on Today

Dylan took a second to take in what he had said, as Al pulled a face. Taking it with good humor, Dylan started to laugh and said of her childhood photo: "It was a look, the glasses, the bangs." "We were late bloomers," Craig added, as Dylan replied: "There was a compliment in there somewhere..."

The Today Show co-stars have a strong bond

Craig and Dylan often tease each other and have a great bond both on and off screen. In fact, the mother-of-three even let Craig take on the challenge of babysitting her three young sons back in June as part of a segment on Today.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer's adorable childhood photo was shown on Today

During the afternoon at Dylan's apartment in Manhattan, Craig helped look after and entertain his co-star's sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, four. Craig - who is a dad-of-two himself - played with them, fed them, and read them a story too.

At the end of the segment, Craig wiped his head and told the camera: "This is me after babysitting Dylan's boys," adding: "You know what, she's got three good boys."

© NBC Al Roker's expression was everything during the segment

Another memorable moment showcasing Dylan and Craig's friendship was during an interview back in October 2023, during a Fireside Chat with NBCU Academy. Dylan, Craig, and their co-star Sheinelle Jones were interviewed by NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah.

© NBC Dylan took everything in good humor

The trio were discussing past jobs, and Dylan revealed that she had been to a voice coach to perfect her voice for TV in her early career, and even a personality coach because she was shy. Craig couldn't control his laughter as he took in the revelation, as Sheinelle turned to Dylan and asked: "Why did you give him that?"

"A personality coach?" he repeated as he asked Dylan to expand. "Well because I'm shy," she replied. "No you're not!" Craig replied. "Not now, but it takes me a while to open up," she explained.

© NBC Dylan and Craig have a great bond

Still laughing, Craig asked what the personality coach had to offer, to which the children's author admitted: "He said 'I don't know what to do to help you, you just need to relax and get more comfortable!" "I love your personality," Zinhle chimed in, to which Craig quipped: "Because she had a coach!"