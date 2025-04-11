Downton Abbey and Grantchester stars' new thriller drama is coming to Channel 5 sooner than you think

Are you ready for a brilliant new thriller drama? Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall is set to star alongside The Cuckoo star Jill Halfpenny and Spooks actor Rupert Penry-Jones for the exciting new show - and it's being released sooner than you might think.

The Feud is a six-part drama following married couple Emma and John. Along with their teenage daughter, they live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive alongside their close friends and neighbours Sonia and Alan as well as older couple Derek and Barbara (played by Unforgotten star James Fleet and Grantchester's Tessa Peake-Jones).

What is it about?

The synopsis continues: "The close friendships in this seemingly peaceful street prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem. When Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly start to spin drastically out of control.

© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine Emma Barnett (Jill Halfpenny) in The Feud

"As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."

"Does Emma know the people around her as well as she thinks? Who is hiding behind facades, who is manipulating events, and who is simply exactly who they appear to be?"

Speaking about what to expect, Jill explained: "The spiral that we see Emma’s world take in The Feud, from one seemingly innocent situation to life altering revelations, is something I can’t wait to dive into! Getting to work in the Northeast with the teams at Channel 5 and Lonesome Pine, along with the rest of this brilliant cast, is a joy."

Producer Paul Testar added: "Neighbourly disputes happen every day. The Feud takes that premise and runs with it to its extreme limit. What starts as an innocuous renovation triggers an extraordinary sequence of events. We’re excited to work with the wonderful team at Lonesome Pine again to bring this great story and stellar cast to the Channel 5 audience."

© Channel 5 The cast of The Feud

When is The Feud out?

Fans won't have long to wait, as the show will be released on Monday 14 April at 9pm on Channel 4.