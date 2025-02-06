Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Vanishings star Allen Leech's life off-screen with famous wife
Woman in black dress and man in maroon suit posing on red carpet© Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Allen married actress Jessica Blair Herman in 2019

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Allen Leech is back on our screens in Channel 5's new thriller, The Vanishings, which is loosely based on the real-life disappearances of women in Ireland in the 1990s. The story follows investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (India Mullen), who publishes an article about her mother's murder only to receive a chilling letter from the killer. 

Allen plays David Burkely, the detective trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearances. The actor is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his impressive list of TV and film credits, which includes Downton Abbey, Bohemian Rhapsody and Too Good To Be True. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? 

Allen Leech seen with wife Jessica Blair Herman© Splash News / Shutterstock

Allen's famous wife Jessica Blair Herman

Allen, 43, isn't the only famous face in his family as his wife also works in showbiz. The Irish actor is married to American actress and producer, Jessica Blair Herman, who's perhaps best known for playing Kim Goldman in American Crime Story. She's also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family and 9-1-1. 

allen leech wedding photo

Allen and Jessica's California wedding

Allen and Jessica, who first met at a party at Hollywood hotel the Chateau Marmont, tied the knot on 5 January 2019 at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California's Santa Ynez Valley and shared their big day exclusively with HELLO!

Allen told us at the time: "It ended up being something quite different. When you get married in California you expect sunshine, but a little bit of Ireland blew over on the day and we had some heavy rain." 

Allen and Jessica said 'I do' in front of a number of famous friends, including Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens as well as Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek.

Brunette woman and man standing together on red carpet, both dressed in pink© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Allen's family life

After leaving Ireland for London when he was 24, Allen eventually settled in LA. He told HELLO! in 2019: "I love it here, it is my life, and now we could not be happier."

Allen and Jessica share two daughters, who they keep out of the spotlight. 

Three people smiling for selfie© @therealleech/Instagram

Allen's friendships with Downton Abbey co-stars

It's safe to say Allen has formed strong bonds with his Downton Abbey co-stars, who are "family" both on and off-screen. 

Taking to Instagram after attending the screening of Paddington 2 back in 2017, Allen shared a sweet photo of him with Michelle Dockery and the film's star, Hugh Bonneville, alongside the caption: "Simply brilliant seeing these guys last night. Fantastic #paddington2 screening and then dinner and giggles! Always be family to me."

Allen even introduced Michelle to her late fiancé John Dineen, who sadly died in 2015 following a cancer diagnosis. "John's like family to me and I knew he'd really get on with Michelle," he previously said. "She's a great girl - probably as far from Lady Mary as you could imagine." 

When Michelle married Jasper Waller-Bridge eight years later, Allen and his fellow Downton stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael were there to support her on her big day. 

Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech in Downton Abbey © Alamy Stock Photo

Allen's TV and film career

While Allen is perhaps best known for starring in the hit ITV period drama Downton Abbey and its three film follow-ups, he's got an impressive list of credits on both the big and small screen, including The Imitation Game, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Mirror.

Last year, he starred alongside Kara Tointon in Channel 5's gripping thriller series, Too Good To Be True.

The Vanishings airs on Thursday, February 6, at 9pm.

