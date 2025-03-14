Downton Abbey and Silent Witness stars' much-loved period drama adaptation gets major update

A new period drama based on John Galsworthy's hugely popular novel series, The Forsyte Saga, is officially coming to 5 (formerly known as Channel 5).

Penned by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, the upcoming six-parter, titled The Forsytes, is set in the late-Victorian era and chronicles the lives of four generations of an upper-class family of stockbrokers.

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE The Forsytes is set to air on 5 in late 2025

The series, which was adapted as a Hollywood film and for television in both 1967 and 2002, stars Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) as Forsyte matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as her eldest son and head of the family firm, Jolyon Snr, Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as his bohemian son Jolyon Jnr and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Jolyon Jnr’s status-driven wife Frances.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) portrays Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and Jolyon Jnr's first love, alongside Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) as Ann's competitive younger son James and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as James' ambitious son Soames.

© Getty Eleanor Tomlinson stars in the series

Rounding out the main cast are Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, the dancer whom Soames falls in love with, Tom Durant-Pritchard (Baby Reindeer) as Monty Dartie, James' son-in-law, Josette Simon OBE (Silent Witness) as Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole.

Susan Hampshire, OBE - who starred in the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga and won the first of her three lead actress Emmy awards for the role - plays Lady Carteret.

WATCH: Have you seen 5's hit period drama, The Hardacres

The synopsis reads: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women. Ultimately each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma – is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

The series is directed by Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black), while Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow) produces.

© Ian West - PA Images Millie Gibson plays Irene Heron

Paul Testar, 5's Commissioning Editor for Drama, described the series as a "lavish" adaptation to add to 5's rich roster of period dramas.

"With a stellar cast, stunning production, and rich ensemble of characters, it has all the components our audience loves," he said.

The Forsytes is set to air on 5 in late 2025.