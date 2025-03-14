Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey and Silent Witness stars' much-loved period drama adaptation gets major update
Subscribe
Downton Abbey and Silent Witness stars' much-loved period drama adaptation gets major update
Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin in The Forsytes© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE

Downton Abbey and Silent Witness stars' much-loved period drama adaptation gets major update

The Forsytes is coming to our screens in late 2025

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A new period drama based on John Galsworthy's hugely popular novel series, The Forsyte Saga, is officially coming to 5 (formerly known as Channel 5). 

Penned by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, the upcoming six-parter, titled The Forsytes, is set in the late-Victorian era and chronicles the lives of four generations of an upper-class family of stockbrokers.

Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin in The Forsytes© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE
The Forsytes is set to air on 5 in late 2025

The series, which was adapted as a Hollywood film and for television in both 1967 and 2002, stars Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) as Forsyte matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as her eldest son and head of the family firm, Jolyon Snr, Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as his bohemian son Jolyon Jnr and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Jolyon Jnr’s status-driven wife Frances.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) portrays Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and Jolyon Jnr's first love, alongside Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) as Ann's competitive younger son James and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as James' ambitious son Soames. 

Eleanor Tomlinson attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.© Getty
Eleanor Tomlinson stars in the series

Rounding out the main cast are Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, the dancer whom Soames falls in love with, Tom Durant-Pritchard (Baby Reindeer) as Monty Dartie, James' son-in-law, Josette Simon OBE (Silent Witness) as Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole.

Susan Hampshire, OBE - who starred in the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga and won the first of her three lead actress Emmy awards for the role - plays Lady Carteret.

WATCH: Have you seen 5's hit period drama, The Hardacres

The synopsis reads: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women. Ultimately each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma – is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

The series is directed by Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black), while Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow) produces. 

Millie Gibson arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London in 2023© Ian West - PA Images
Millie Gibson plays Irene Heron

Paul Testar, 5's Commissioning Editor for Drama, described the series as a "lavish" adaptation to add to 5's rich roster of period dramas.

"With a stellar cast, stunning production, and rich ensemble of characters, it has all the components our audience loves," he said. 

The Forsytes is set to air on 5 in late 2025.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More