Viewers asking same questions following BBC drama This City is Ours' episode four

BBC's new crime drama This City is Ours has been a major hit with viewers, as it follows a family-run criminal gang - and fans have taken to social media in droves to discuss the show - with many having plenty of questions about episode four, which aired on Sunday night. Warning, spoiler alert for episodes one to four…

Referring to Sean Bean's character Ronnie's untimely death, one person had plenty of questions for the writers about the circumstances surrounding his death and funeral, writing: "#ThisCityIsOurs The death certificate.

"How did they get it? Was it a bent doctor? Ronnie would probably be known to the police, so why didn't they investigate? Where did the heart attack take place? Was an ambulance called? Was he brought to a hospital? Did a post mortem happen?"

Others had questions about Diana's motives in the show, posting: "How can Diana get with Michael knowing exactly what he is and then being upset about it?

"You can’t change people #ThisCityIsOurs," while another poked fun at Sean's prolific tendency to be killed off in TV shows, joking: "Just finished #thiscityisours. Best crime drama I’ve seen in a long long while, everything about it was brilliant. Question though, has anybody in the history of film/tv had as many televised deaths as Sean Bean?"

However, others are still full of praise for the series, with many comparing it to BBC's other popular gangster drama, Kin, writing: "Quite enjoying this 'drama' but some of the dialogue is a little...trite....not sure the characters have the depth required to carry off their supposed roles....Kin I felt was better. ..but will see it through...intrigued how it will develop and end."

Another posted: "Best drama in a while, bravo to the BBC for #thiscityisours. Just need another series of #kin now to keep up the gangster tv quota."

Sean has opened up about his time on the show, and clearly knows that he was onto a good thing while filming, telling the BBC: "It was one of the most enjoyable series I have been involved with, and I know people say that at the end of working on a particular project, but I can genuinely say I personally did not want it to end.

"I walked away from the set really upset. I remember feeling this genuine sense of loss, but obviously I had a sense of great satisfaction because this was mould-breaking television."