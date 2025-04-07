This City is Ours viewers share complaints about major plot holes in episode 3

This City is Ours' episode three premiered on BBC One on Sunday night, and while viewers continue to be full of praise for the hit Sean Bean series, some fans did question some elements of the episode - do you agree? Warning, major spoilers ahead!
What were the plot holes?
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, about the circumstances behind the death of a major character, one person questioned: "Why aren't there CCTV cameras everywhere around a criminal compound? Why didn't they bury Sean Bean in the compound instead of taking the risk of bringing him back in a freezer to the UK?"
Another had an issue with the line dancing scene, jokingly posting: "Loved This City is Ours, but honestly as a born and bred scouser of over 50 years, I have NEVER seen anyone line dancing in Liverpool."
Fan reactions
However, others continue to rave about the show, which has been described as the best show since Line of Duty. One fan posted: "For those watching episode 3 of This City is Ours thinking it’s a bit slow… It cranks up like a massive crescendo. Brilliantly done with tremendous performances from the entire cast. An absolute cut above. A travesty if there’s no second series."
Another person posted: "#thiscityisours Absolutely outstanding series. Every single actor was brilliant, & a a real twist at the end. How refreshing to see the love between Diana & Michael portrayed in a very touching & affectionate way, instead of the obligatory sex scenes. Just an amazing drama," while a third wrote: "Simply magnificent from start to finish."
What is This City is Ours about?
For those yet to watch, the story follows Michael, the head of an organised crime gang alongside his friend Ronnie who falls in love with Diana. After Ronnie's son Jamie decides that he wants to inherit the kingdom, Michael must fight to keep his place in the gang.
The synopsis continues: "Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang and they will battle for control of it. But Michael’s biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted."
Will there be a season two?
Stephen Butchard, the show's creator, has opened up about whether a second season might be on the cards, telling the BBC: "I was commissioned to do eight episodes. I did not call it ‘Series One.’ This City is Ours could never have been, say, a film because I would not have had the chance to develop the characters, and they are all important to me.
"I don’t sit there saying, ‘Oh this plot will be developed further in series two or three and so on.’ In This City is Ours I set out to write a fantastic story from episode one to episode eight – a tale of real life and real emotions where families are dragged deeper and deeper into confrontation."