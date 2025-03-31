Viewers compare new BBC show to Line of Duty: 'The best thing I've seen for years'

Fans have been full of praise for a new BBC drama, with many—despite only episode two airing on BBC One on Sunday night—racing to binge-watch the entire season on iPlayer. But have you caught up yet?

This City is Ours, which stars Sean Bean, James Nelson, and Julie Graham, follows Michael, a man involved in organised crime who falls madly in love with a woman, Diana, and explores their relationship against the disintegration of his crime gang.

WATCH: Starring Sean Bean and James Nelson-Joyce

Taking to X to discuss, one person compared the show to Line of Duty, saying: "Probably the best show the BBC have made since Line of Duty… #ThisCityIsOurs. Gripping, and the finale was outstanding."

Another person added: "#ThisCityIsOurs—without doubt the best crime series since #Kin and #TheGentlemen. Absolute class," while a third wrote: "#ThisCityIsOurs Oh my god—this is the best thing I’ve seen on TV for years. We have galloped to the end of the season and now we are BEREFT!!!"

© BBC/Left Bank Pictures/Ben Blackall Michael Kavanagh and Diana Williams in This City Is Ours

Others also praised the Liverpool-based cast, posting: "Just finished This City is Ours on BBC iPlayer. Outstanding. Exactly what British drama should be. Majority homegrown Liverpool cast and loads of upcoming regional talent. Totally made for British audiences & hugely appealing to working-class, regional audiences."

Another viewer also binged the show, posting: "I've just binged this and loved it. I'd heard mixed reviews, but I couldn't fault it.

"It had a feel of the brilliant Kin. All the cast were great, but James Nelson Joyce really stood out."

© BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack Fans have been full of praise for the Sean Bean show

The official synopsis reads: "For years, together with his friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine into the city and beyond, directly from Colombia. But when a shipment goes missing, he knows their kingdom is under attack.

This City explores what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie (Jack McMullen) decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang, and they will battle for control of it. But Michael’s biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted."

© BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack Elaine Phelan in This City is Ours

Speaking about what to expect from the show, Sean Bean said: "It was one of the most enjoyable series I have been involved with, and I know people say that at the end of working on a particular project, but I can genuinely say I personally did not want it to end.

"I walked away from the set really upset. I remember feeling this genuine sense of loss, but obviously, I had a sense of great satisfaction because this was mould-breaking television."