General Hospital's Rick Hearst's regular second job away from acting revealed

When Rick Hearst isn't playing Ric Lansing on General Hospital, he has a completely different career.

The actor shoots the soap in Los Angeles but resides in New Jersey and when he's not making TV, he jets back to his pad on the east coast.

© Instagram Rick is a long-running star of General Hospital

It was here that Rick made the reveal about his second job in the video which can be seen above.

Rick joined General Hospital in 2002 and took a hiatus in 2009, before returning for a couple of years in 2014. During that time, he won two Primetime Emmy awards.

© Getty Images Rick accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for "General Hospital"

In July 2024, it was announced he would be returning to the soap.

Rick's lengthy acting career has also seen him star in Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

He adores his work on-screen but confesses he also "loves" his other job.