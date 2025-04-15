Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital's Rick Hearst's regular second job away from acting revealed — watch
Subscribe
General Hospital's Rick Hearst's regular second job away from acting revealed — watch

General Hospital's Rick Hearst's regular second job away from acting revealed

The actor is a decorated soap star 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When Rick Hearst isn't playing Ric Lansing on General Hospital, he has a completely different career. 

The actor shoots the soap in Los Angeles but resides in New Jersey and when he's not making TV, he jets back to his pad on the east coast. 

Rick standing outside General Hospital set© Instagram
Rick is a long-running star of General Hospital

It was here that Rick made the reveal about his second job in the video which can be seen above. 

Rick joined General Hospital in 2002 and took a hiatus in 2009, before returning for a couple of years in 2014. During that time, he won two Primetime Emmy awards.

Rick accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for "General Hospital"© Getty Images
Rick accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for "General Hospital"

In July 2024, it was announced he would be returning to the soap.

Rick's lengthy acting career has also seen him star in Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

He adores his work on-screen but confesses he also "loves" his other job. 

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

More TV and Film

See more

Read More