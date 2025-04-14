Inside General Hospital star Cameron Mathison and ex-wife Vanessa's testing few months: 'One of the hardest things'

Cameron Mathison is a well-known actor, and has spent the last few years playing Drew Crain on General Hospital. The Hallmark star has had a challenging few months, but is trying to stay positive.

His family home - where he and ex-wife Vanessa Mathison raised their two children, Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18 - burnt down during the LA wildfires in January, while back in July, he announced his separation from Vanessa after 22 years together.

The soap star has spoken out about both events with great strength, and is looking to the future. Here's everything we know about Cameron's separation and his family life's new normal.

Where Cameron and ex-wife Vanessa stand today

Cameron and Vanessa announced their separation in July 2024, following a two-decade relationship. The pair posted a joint statement on Instagram, where they highlighted the importance of putting their children first. It read: "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other.

"We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

© Getty Images Cameron Mathison and his ex-wife Vanessa separated in 2024

In March, Cameron gave an update on their relationship today during an interview with Us Weekly. He said: "Vanessa and I, we love each other. We're still super close." The star added: "My wife and I had a beautiful 22-year relationship, and then things fell apart."

Losing his family home

Cameron admitted that losing his family home in the LA wildfires was one of the "hardest things" he's ever experienced. This was because there were so many memories that his family had created in it. He told Access Hollywood: "Every little single thing that I've ever owned, every piece of evidence of my life and my kids' lives, was lost in that house.

© Instagram Cameron Mathison and ex-wife Vanessa lost their family home in the LA wild fires

"I am fluctuating. There's lots to learn from this, and lots to be grateful for. And also, thinking about thousands of others going through the same thing. But it has been more devastating than I actually thought it would be. "It's been, oddly, one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with. It's been a hard thing to express to people. They probably have an idea that it's difficult, but it's where I raised my kids, it's where my kids wanted to raise their kids."

Remaining positive after tragedy

Despite losing his family home, Cameron has been able to note the positives too. He told Us Weekly that it had brought him and Vanessa together. "In a way, this challenge and trauma brought us super close. It was a way to move on and be there for each other."

© Instagram Cameron and Vanessa are devoted to their two children

He added: "She and I only really knew what each other were going through, so it was very valuable for both of us. I literally couldn’t have gone through this without her."

Co-parenting Lucas and Leila

Cameron and Vanessa have put their children first throughout their separation and both have a close bond with Lucas and Leila. Just a month after announcing their divorce, Cameron took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing with his children at the beach, shortly before they headed off to college. The fun dad even got a matching tattoo with them, showing off his new ink work in the pictures. He revealed in the caption that both his children would be spending time abroad studying, with one going off to Paris, and the other London.

© Instagram Cameron got matching tattoos with his children before they went off to Europe to study

He wrote: "My last few days with my kids before they’re off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places. So many beautiful memories watching these two grow up into the incredible humans they are. I could not be more grateful." Vanessa then commented on the picture, writing: "We did good," alongside a teary eyed emoji and a love heart emoji.

Since then, Cameron has shared several photos of himself visiting his children overseas, and it looks like their bond is stronger than ever.