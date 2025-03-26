Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Susan Lucci, 78, wows fans in bold new look for 'final' appearance on stage
Subscribe
Susan Lucci, 78, wows fans in bold new look for 'final' appearance on stage
Susan Lucci visits SiriusXM Studios on February 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Susan Lucci, 78, wows fans in bold new look for 'final' appearance on stage

Susan has been performing off-Broadway

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

At 78 Susan Lucci is never afraid to try a new look, and she showed off a bold new appearance this week as she shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her off-Broadway play.

"Getting ready for my final My First Ex-Husband performance!!! Love this show!!!" she captioned the post on Instagram that showed her hair in rollers and a bright blue and purple eye-shadow swept across her eyelids.

The make-up accentuated her eyes, and was paired with a pink lipstick.

View post on Instagram
 

My First Ex-Husband is "a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of The View". 

Susan was on the show for four weeks across February and March; the production uses a rotating cast of stars who bring "their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar".

Susan found fame in All My Children and her move to the stage saw her make a memorable return to morning TV when she made an appearance on Good Morning America – and gave the panel a lesson in soap opera acting.

Susan Lucci throws water on Michael Strahan on GMA© ABC
Susan Lucci throws water on Michael Strahan on GMA

"Last time you were here, you put those chops to the test. You taught me the good old fake TV slap," Michael Strahan told Susan. "So how do you take a good soap opera fight to the next level?"

"I think it's really important to not just out of nowhere, just all of a sudden, have a fight. You have to be in that moment where you are really, really ticked off," Susan shared.

Watch what happened next in the video below:

Watch as Susan Lucci shows Michael Strahan how to act for soap operas

The pair proceeded to have a pretend fight, throwing out lines such as, "I've done nothing wrong!" and "Do not interrupt me!" in the studio, before Susan threw a glass of water on the father of four. 

"It's fun, it's comedy, it's hilarious," Susan said of My First Ex-Husband. "I love doing comedy; [the audience is] right there, and I think they're going to enjoy My First Ex-Husband." 

View post on Instagram
 

"Performing live comes with its own set of excitement and involvement. The audience gets engaged and it's terrific," Susan previously told People.

"I think especially when you — well, anytime, but especially with comedy — anytime the audience gets engaged, it's really nice. You're in this together. The audience is there to laugh and you're there to find the laughs. It's very fun to get the response from the audience."

Susan Lucci speaks onstage during Joy Behar, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd And Judy Gold In Conversation: My First Ex-Husband at 92NY on March 19, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Susan found fame on All My Children

Susan found fame in the 1980s on the daytime soap All My Children as Erika Kane; she famously was nominated for 18 Daytime Emmy Awards before she won in 1999.

She was married to Helmut Huber for 43 years; he passed away in 2022.

 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More