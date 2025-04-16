Netflix's Fred & Rose West doc to share never-before-seen footage from horror couple

Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story is Netflix's latest true-crime documentary, which will look at the lives and crimes of Britain’s most notorious and prolific husband and wife serial killers.

Although the couple are infamous due to their heinous crimes, including the rape and murder of an unknown number of women between 1967 and 1987, this documentary will feature previously unseen police video and audio recordings, and feature family members of the victims who are speaking out for the first time.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story poster

The episodes are set to look at Fred's initial arrest, which sparked an investigation into the depths of the couple's crimes, their dark relationship, the bodies discovered buried at their home and one. In the trailer, Rose can be heard saying: "You’ll never get a confession out of me for something I haven’t done."

Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story will be released on Netflix on 14 May