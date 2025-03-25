7 Netflix shows to add to your must-watch list in April

Fancy a documentary? This story follows Piper Rockelle, a hugely popular YouTuber who shows behind the curtain to the dark truth of influencer life, including exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of Piper’s momager, Tiffany Smith.

The synopsis reads: "Through their stories, this three-part documentary series exposes the dark realities of social media fame and the fight to protect the next generation of creators from exploitation."