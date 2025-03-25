7 Netflix shows to add to your must-watch list in April

Netflix has introduced some incredible shows recently, but if you're finally finished with Adolescence and The Residence, then April has some amazing new shows to sink your teeth into. So get out of those little April showers and check out some of the new shows coming to the streaming platform this month…
Karma - 4 April
This new Korean crime thriller follows six people caught in an unbreakable karmic loop after making a series of reckless choices that spiral out of control. Intrigued? So are we!
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing - 9 April
Fancy a documentary? This story follows Piper Rockelle, a hugely popular YouTuber who shows behind the curtain to the dark truth of influencer life, including exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of Piper’s momager, Tiffany Smith.
The synopsis reads: "Through their stories, this three-part documentary series exposes the dark realities of social media fame and the fight to protect the next generation of creators from exploitation."
Black Mirror season 7 - 10 April
Black Mirror is back, and we couldn't be more excited! The dark anthology drama for Charlie Brooker has introduced more guest stars in another instalment which looks like the dystopian side of technology.
This season is a first, as it will have the show's first ever sequel with USS Callister, a Star Trek spoof based on real-life people stuck in a video game. We're so ready!
The Gardener - 11 April
A murder-for-hire business disguised as a garden centre? Sign us up! The story follows Elmer and his mother, who run the thriving business.
Killing is usually not an issue for Elmer, but when he begins the plot to kill a charming nursery teacher, his feelings begin to change, and he has to do what it takes to stop his mother from carrying out the deed.
The Glass Dome - 15 April
Scandi drama? Consider us sold! The story follows Lejla, who returns to her childhood home, despite her terrifying past when she was held captive in the area by an unknown perpetrator, trapped in a glass dome. Another young girl disappears, Lejla must investigate the disappearance and confront her own inner darkness.
You season 5 - 24 April
The final season of stalker and murderer Joe Goldberg is here - but will he have his happily ever after, or end up in prison for life? And the big question is, which eventuality do fans even want?
In the fifth season, Joe returns to his beloved NYC, where his perfect life is threatened by ghosts of his past - and his own dark desires, of course.
The Eternaut - 30 April
After a mysterious snowfall kills most of the population, and leaves thousands more stranded, Juan Salvo goes on a desperate struggle to survive. The synopsis continues: "Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own."