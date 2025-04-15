Netflix viewers shocked and 'concerned' over 'crazy' trending documentary

Netflix viewers have taken to social media to share their concern for a new documentary, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which follows a young YouTuber Piper Rockelle, who became a high internet star, only for the documentary to reveal the terrifying dark side to fame that she and her friends went through.

The synopsis reads: "Piper Rockelle is a massively popular YouTuber who rose to internet stardom staging elaborate pranks, competing in absurd challenges, and making soapy 'crush content' with her Squad of carefully cast 'friends.'

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing has fnas talking

"Bad Influence goes behind the glitz and glamor to reveal Piper’s former Squad mates' harrowing stories of exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of Piper’s momager, Tiffany Smith. Through their stories, this three-part documentary series exposes the dark realities of social media fame and the fight to protect the next generation of creators from exploitation."

Taking to X to discuss, one person posted: "That new #BadInfluence documentary on Netflix had me so concerned for that little girl, Piper. Imagine ur actively still stuck in ur cycle of every kind of abuse with ur mother and nobody can save you but it’s broadcasted on the worlds most popular streaming platform."





Another person added: "#BadInfluence is a really sad documentary. Tiffany is a monster for destroying these kids' innocence. One thing that stood out to me was Sophie's mom saying she 'couldn't say anything'. You're gambling with the safety of your child, what do you mean you couldn't say anything?"

Viewers have slammed the documentary's shocking content

A third person added: "#BadInfluence on Netflix is just another documentary showing how dangerous kid influencers and social media is for them and how predatory it really is. Some parents will do anything for money and fame and unfortunately their children suffer as a result."

Others offered suggestions on how to stop the exploitation of young ppeople online, with one posting: "Stop putting your children on the internet. Stop exploiting your children on the internet. Stop making money from your children on the internet! This series is insane!" Another wrote: "The lady in this documentary asking how to you regulate this? It’s super simple do NOT allow platforms like Facebook,Instagram, TikTok to host the content and do NOT allow it to be monetized!"