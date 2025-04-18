9-1-1 shock as major character is killed off in devastating scenes

9-1-1 closed out a dramatic two-parter with the death of Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause.

TV viewers saw the 118 called to a research lab at the Southern California Institute of Technology,which had been set on fire and became a biohazard, leaving Howard 'Chimney' Han in desperate need of an anti-virus that only Moira Blake, a dedicated research scientist researching CCHF (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever) — a risk level 4 pathogen — had.

How did Bobby die?

© Disney ABC's 9-1-1 stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Towards the end of the second-part, the 118 were rescued and Chimney was given the only vial of anti-dote.

But as the team left the lab, Bobby locked himself inside after Evan 'Buck' Buckley walked out, before removing his mask to reveal he had been exposed.

"You're going to be ok, kid," Bobby told Buck as he realized the sitiation they were in. "They're going to need you."

Who is Bobby Nash?

The captain of the 118, Bobby has been a key character since the show's inception in 2018 and his on-screen death comes two weeks after the cast and crew were seen shooting what appeared to be scenes from an upcoming episode that hinted at the death of a major character.

9-1-1 spoilers

Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi were all seen by paparazzi and bystanders shooting scenes on March 30 in Los Angeles that suggested Captain Nash had been killed in the line of duty.

© Disney Peter Krause in part one of a two-part episode, the 118 is called to a research lab that has been set on fire and becomes a biohazard

Angela, who plays Athena Grant, Bobby's wife, was joined by her on-screen daughter and son May and Harry, who all wore black mourning clothes. Crew from the show also posted pictures from behind-the-scenes, sharing a picture from inside Firehouse 118 that showed a table honoring the life of Bobby, and a wreath covered in a sash bearing his name.

A teaser for the upcoming episode, siring on May 1, shows the 118 coming to terms with his passing.

Eight seasons of Bobby

Bobby has been an integral part of the 118 since 9-1-1's debut episode. The character received two Begins episodes, which delve into the character's history, and revealed that he was married to wife Marcy Nash and they had two children, Robert Nash Jr. and Brook Nash, with the family living in Minnesota.

He relocated to Los Angeles after he inadvertently caused an apartment fire that killed his entire family when he was sobering up from an alcohol binge.

© Disney Peter has been on the show since episode one

Bobby's father Tim was also a fire captain and an alcoholic whose anger issues were exacerbated by his drinking. Bobby, however, idolized his father, and chose to stay living with his father when his mother Ann left with her younger son Charlie.

Tim died when he hit his head after falling when trying to take a scrapbook Bobby had made out of the trash; Bobby found him on the floor and has always blamed himself for Tim's death as well.

© Disney Peter and Angela Bassett played married couple Bobby Nash and Athena Grant-Nash

Now sober, Bobby has fallen off the wagon several times, but had found a new family in the 118 and with wife Athena, and her two children.

He had also become incredibly close to Buck, who had become a surrogate son.