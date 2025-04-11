The Rookie star appears in 911 — but it's not the crossover we were hoping for

9-1-1 fans have been keen to see a crossover between the hit first responder drama and The Rookie, another Los Angeles-set drama, ever since 9-1-1 moved to ABC, and that happened, kind of, on Thursday April 10 when Bridget Regan, a longtime Rookie star, made an appearance on 9-1-1 as a psychopathic scientist who unleashes a potential virus on the city.

Unfortunately, she was not playing a new alter-ego of her corrupt lawyer Monica from The Rookie, but instead Moira Blake, a dedicated research scientist at the Southern California Institute of Technology, who is researching CCHF (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever)— a risk level 4 pathogen.

9-1-1 two-part thriller continues on April 17

Although smart, Moira's colleagues are disturbed by her lack of protocol management, and when she manages to decrease incubation time to a mere hour and a half without permission, she is fired and decides to wage vengeance against her employer.

In part one of a two-part episode, the 118 was then called to the research lab that had been set on fire and became a biohazard, leaving one of the members in desperate need of an anti-virus that only Moira had.

© Disney Bridget Regan as Moira Blake

"If I had a nickel for every time Bridget Regan played a villain on one of my fav shows, I would have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice," quipped one viewer on X, as another tweeted: "One thing about Bridget Regan is she can play evil and crazy so well. She's gonna make sure I hate her."

Bridget will return for the second part of the two-parter, as she was seen at the end of the episode walking through a busy street with the only antidote in her tote bag.

© Disney Bridget will return for the second part of the two-part thriller

Fans will also continue to see her on The Rookie, with Richard T. Jones, who plays Wade Grey, previously teling TV Insider: "Monica's always up to havoc. She's stirring the pot. She is coming in full force, and once again, she's playing both sides in the situation."

When asked how the story will develop over the season, the actor added: "I think we start seeing it develop little by little until the finale, and then the finale we see a lot more, and then we actually see who's behind the whole [thing]."

© Disney Bridget in a still from The Rookie as Monica

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, once the oldest rookies in the LAPD, who has used his "life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior".

9-1-1 follows the city's first responders, led by Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and his firefighters at Firehouse 118, along with his wife, Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett).

Eric Winter told HELLO! in 2024 that he is hopeful that a crossover would happen: "I love all those actors on that show, that would be amazing, that would be super fun."