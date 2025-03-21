9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds marks big change on show as Oliver Stark, Lena Waithe show their support

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds has played Hen Wilson on the show for eight seasons now, and has become a beloved fan favorite. But the actress marked a major change this week as she made her directorial debut on Thursday March 21, directing the 11th episode of season eight, 'Holy Mother Of God.'

"There were MANY hands, hearts, and helpers who protected this process and made it such a joy," wrote Aisha on social media after the episode aired.

But she had special words for one collaborator, Brad Buecker, the show's producing director whom she praised for "shepherding" her through this milestone moment.

© Disney Aisha Hinds (C) directs an episode of 9-1-1

"There was one who has been with our show since day one, and this season serves as our producing director," she continued.

"The inimitable @bradbuecker has infamously shepherded some of our most complex episodes, and it was an honor to have him shepherding me to and through this moment. Thank you Brad! I truly appreciate your steady hand, guidance, support, expertise, and patience during this process. I can’t be more grateful that you were my leader and lighthouse for this journey. I am glad the timing worked out to make it such. You’re such a fantastic person and an amazing director. I continue to look, listen, and learn from you."

© Disney Aisha stands over Anirudh Pisharody and Oliver Stark as she directs an episde of 9-1-1

Aisha's former co-star Arielle Kebbel was quick to comment, quipping: 'Holy mother of God look at you gooooo!"

"LOVE YOU," wrote friend Lena Waithe as Ava DuVernay added: "Get it!!!"

© Disney Aisha was supported by friends and co-stars

Her co-star and close friend Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, also told TV Insider that he came in on his off days to support her and to help her "to feel confident".

"I came in on those off days and offered to make her tea or coffee or whatever. She’s such a great friend of mine, and I wanted to feel totally supported in a personal and professional sense throughout the making of her episode."

Trailer for 9-1-1 8x11 'Holy Mother of God'

Aisha had a tough episode to direct: it was the first one after Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) had left left Los Angeles to return to Texas, and it also saw the return of Ravi Panikkar (Anirudh Pisharody), the introduction of Captain Bobby Nash's estranged mom and brother, and a reunion between Buck and his ex-boyfriend that led to the possibility of a Eddie and Buck romance becoming canon.

The return of Ravi, in particular, saw the 118 struggle to realize that Eddie was gone with Bobby calling Ravi "Eddie" constantly and Buck even using Ravi as a stand-in friend.

© Disney Ravi stands over Tommy and Buck as they sit in a bar

"Ravi has always thought of Buck as a big brother, and when Buck asks him to hang out, it's like, 'Is this for real? Like it's actually happening?'" Anirudh Pisharody told HELLO! of Ravi's thoughts when Buck asks him to hang out.

"But because of Ravi's growth, the blinders are off, and Buck is not that fun! And then Ravi realizes that at that moment, Buck just needs to get laid."

That realization leads Ravi to welcoming Tommy, Buck's ex, to their table before leaving them to rekindle their romance for one night at least.