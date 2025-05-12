Tom Cruise makes surprising confession about the future during intimate London event

Tom Cruise has opened up about his future career plans during a conversation at the BFI in London on Sunday, and we couldn't be more excited to see how these plans develop! The actor, who is starring in the upcoming instalment of his action franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, spoke about his next move - and it's certainly an unusual one.

Chatting to Edith Bowman, Tom revealed that he would love to team up with Severance director Ben Stiller for a Les Grossman movie - and would be very interested in taking part in a musical.

WATCH: Tom Cruise returns in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

When asked about his character from Tropic Thunder, he said: "I'd love to work with Ben again. We're big fans of Ben Stiller, and he's just so talented. You look at what he's doing as a director and the things that he's created, he's a good friend, and we're big fans of his, he's very talented."

Asked about his dream list, he enthusiastically said: "I have many. Definitely! Absolutely, definitely musicals. You know, dramas, action, adventures. It's endless."

Tom Cruise on stage during an 'In Conversation At The BFI' at the BFI Southbank

The Hollywood star is perhaps best known for taking part in his own stunts, as well as his commitment and work ethic. Speaking at the event, he revealed that he was "very curious" about aspects of filmmaking and would often try to become an expert at things on set, something he would recommend trying to other actors.

Actors Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise attend the hand and footprint ceremony honoring Ben Stiller held at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2013 "I tell actors, you train, get find interest, whatever it is music, instruments. In my career, whether it's an underwater sequence that you saw me doing, [Ridley Scott's] Legend was the first time I did an underwater sequence, and I probably said, 'What's that camera? What are you doing?' And I'm very curious.

"I was like, 'Okay, now I store that. Then I became a master, and now I'm going to do another underwater sequence, and then another, another, another, and same area over same, I'll study music and then do a musical or I'll think of the character, then I'll find a script, and I'll put that character into the script.'"

While in London to promote the new MI movie, Tom is also set to receive the BFI Fellowship on Monday, before heading to Cannes Film Festival for The Final Reckoning's world premiere.

Tom Cruise opened up about his work ethic

Speaking about the Fellowship, Tom said: "I am truly honored by this acknowledgement. I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released this month

"The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK filmmaking and this incredible art form we share."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on 21 May in the UK.