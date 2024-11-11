Tom Cruise finally returns in Mission: Impossible 8 trailer following filming delays

Tom Cruise is back in action as agent Ethan Hunt! Following filming delays, and a technical malfunction on set, Paramount has officially released the trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Click the video below for a first look…

WATCH: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer

Slated for release in May 2025, Christopher McQuarrie is in the directing chair once more. Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff are all returning to the cast. In a surprise twist, Angela Bassett reprises CIA Director Erika Sloane, for the first time since 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Promising more high-octane adventure, Tom, 62, was spotted shooting aerial stunts for the film on Monday 15 September. Pictured in Bicester, north Oxfordshire, the A-lister donned a harness to fly two different planes. The sequence features in the trailer.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated for release in May 2025

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has faced some major challenges, and was notably delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. The movie resumed filming after a few months, and Tom was snapped shooting across various UK locations, including Westminster Bridge and the Natural History Museum in London.

By May 2024, however, it was reported that a technical malfunction had caused further complications. As per The Mirror, the cast and crew were forced to take a step back from filming after a malfunction with a £23 million submarine occurred. More specifically, the gimbal used to lower the structure had jammed, requiring ongoing repairs.

© Getty Tom Cruise is joined by a number of returning stars, including Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff

Thankfully, Tom and co were able to get production back up and running, with director Chris McQuarrie dishing on the eighth film.

Speaking to Collider, the 56-year-old noted that there will be an epic underwater sequence in Part Two. "Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better," the filmmaker began.

"We've done underwater sequences previously. We've worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences. And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area. Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences."

© Han Myung-Gu Tom will take on an epic underwater sequence in the eighth movie

Specific plot details are under wraps, but the film will follow on from the events of Dead Reckoning – Part One. This time around, Ethan and the team will continue in their search for the Sevastopol submarine in a bid to destroy the Entity – an AI program gone rogue. And of course, there's just the small matter of competing nations trying to find and weaponize it.