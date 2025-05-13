Maddie McCann's younger brother Sean tipped to enter the spotlight

Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry, have always been sure to keep their two younger children, Sean and Amelie's, lives very private. However, all of this might change for the couple's only son, who is reportedly tipped to be competing for Team GB at the 2028 Olympics.

According to the MailOnline, Sean, 20, is a champion freestyle swimmer, having swum competitively since the age of eight. He is also set to represent Scotland at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Kate and Gerry McCann with daughter Amelie and son Sean

He wrote about his journey as a swimmer after winning a grant to fund his training, explaining: "At the age of ten, I was selected to swim at the City of Leicester, and I have since gone on to win multiple county titles, as well as becoming regional and national champion in my age group.

"In order to have achieved this, I have had to remain extremely dedicated, getting up at 4 am multiple mornings each week to train." He explained that he spends around 20 hours in the gym a week.

© Photo: ITV Maddie went missing in 2007

While Kate and Gerry have remained private regarding their son's achievements, the twins' great-uncle, Brian Kennedy, told the publication: "Kate and Gerry are pleased with their achievements and the fact that they are making their own way in life."

They recently doubled down on their commitment to Sean and Amelie's privacy after some publications shared images of Amelie at a service for Maddie. At the time, Kate wrote: "As we do every year, we gathered in our village yesterday evening to mark the anniversary of our daughter Madeleine’s abduction. It was a special event and lovely to sense the hope and warmth of those who were there.

© Getty Images Kate and Gerry have kept their younger children's lives very private

"I was dismayed, however, that this sadly provided an opportunity for a local journalist to exploit the presence of our younger daughter, who does not wish to be photographed or interviewed and was made to feel uncomfortable, especially at such a special moment of hope for Madeleine."

Sean and his twin sister Amelie were just two when their older sister was abducted from a room where they were all sleeping during a holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, back in 2007.

The family recently marked the anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, just days before what would have been her 22nd birthday, with Kate and Gerry writing on the official Find Madeleine site: "As we arrive at the 18th anniversary of Madeleine's abduction, we'd like to thank our faithful supporters once again for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine.

"The years appear to be passing even more quickly, and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to 'leave no stone unturned' is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.

© Miguel Villagran Kate McCann recently shared a statement regarding Amelie's privacy

"May is also the month which includes 'International Missing Children's Day' (25th). We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine & Gaza at this time.

"We're very grateful to the UK Charity, 'Missing People,' for their ongoing, invaluable work, & to all organisations, charities, and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding & bringing home the many missing and abducted children.

"May is also Madeleine's birthday – her 22nd this year. No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day. We continue to 'celebrate' her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her."