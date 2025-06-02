Kris Marshall drops unexpected reunion news about Beyond Paradise - after 22-year absence

Fans of both Beyond Paradise and Love Actually are in for a treat! Kris Marshall, the star of the hit BBC detective series, has opened up about reuniting with a familiar face from his Love Actually days in the latest season.

While Down Under promoting the new episodes of Beyond Paradise, the British actor let slip a delightful piece of news.

Speaking on Sunday's episode of The Project, Kris announced that his Love Actually co-star, Abdul Salis, who famously played his character Colin Frissell's supportive best mate Tony, has guest-starred in the murder mystery show.

© Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt/BBC Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

Kris shared his joy at the unexpected reunion, revealing that he hadn't seen Abdul in over two decades. "I had only seen him once in 24 years," the 52-year-old actor confessed.

He went on to describe the special connection between actors, saying: "It's a beautiful thing about being an actor. You pick up where you left off. It's kind of symbiotic. I love it."

Clearly thrilled to be working with his old friend again, Kris added: "So, he came in and did a guest thing and we're all a bit older and, you know, we're not very much wiser. We're all good."

© BBC Abdul Salis in Beyond Paradise

While Kris remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Abdul's role, he did appear to hint that his former on-screen confidante might not be the culprit in the episode.

Teasingly, he started to say, "I don't think he's..." before catching himself with a laugh and declaring: "I'm not going to give any spoilers!"

Abdul is also known for his role as paramedic Curtis Cooper on Casualty and has starred in Doctor Who, Father Brown and The Wheel of Time.

© Shutterstock Kris Marshall played Colin Frissell in Love Actually

Meanwhile, ahead of the latest series, Kris and his co-star Sally Breton opened up about filming the show whilst drawing on their own experience as parents.

The pair play DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd who are undergoing their journey as foster parents.

Kris told HELLO!: "Parenting is often three steps forward, two steps back, and when you think you're winning, the rug gets pulled out from underneath you."

Sally added: "I understood getting it wrong. I understand thinking right, I'm getting somewhere, and then the next day, there's a new problem or another worry you've got on the shelf.

"I understand that you never get to a point where you think: 'I've got this', and then absolutely haven't. And that is parenting in my experience."