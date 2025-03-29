Beyond Paradise star reacts to highly unexpected romance in new series

Beyond Paradise is back! The new series of the beloved TV show kicked off on Friday and whilst fans are delighted to see the show return, series three has already suggested some twists and turns are on the way.

One unexpected moment saw a "flirty exchange" between, Jamie Bamber's character Archie and Zahra Amadi's character Esther in the series premiere.

Zahra discussed the unexpected new romance with the Digital Spy

Actress Zahra's take on the romance

In an interview with Digital Spy, Zahra addressed the shock romance.

She said: "So yes, there is a flirty exchange between Esther and Archie in the first episode. I think that he kind of catches her off guard because I don't really think she's gone to this event to necessarily find a date.

"I think she's just gone because the whole crew have gone and they've had the invite."

"Certainly she does think he's a good looking guy. She talks about it in series one. She comments on the fact that he's very attractive and that starts a whole discussion with Humphrey (Kris Marshall) about Martha's ex but I think because of his approach, her interest gets a bit piqued."

The unexpected romance involved Jamie Bamber's character Archie

Teasing what's to come for the unexpected match, she added: "I think she's open [to more], but I think she's also a good friend.

"There does come a point in the exploration of this thing with Archie that she feels guilty and that perhaps she's not being a good friend to Martha (Sally Bretton) because they have started up quite a good friendship."

Fans reaction to the first episode

Devout fans of the show took to the comments section on the official Instagram account of the programme to share their thoughts on the new series.

Replying to a post featuring Jamie posing as Archie in the show, one fan penned: "Mr Smooth seems to have eyes for another in the opening episode. Looked after Humphrey and Martha at the end but I think he's got an ulterior motive…"

A second added: "He’s got a thing for Esther I see!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Delighted to have him back and I wish people would listen/ read his interviews and see that he’s NOT the bad guy and he’s not there to split Humph and Martha up."

What else is in store for the new series?

Ahead of the new series, actors Kris Marshall and Sally Breton opened up about the new series, telling HELLO! that they both drew on their own experience as parents when filming.

The pair play DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd who are undergoing their journey as foster parents.

The new series will see the characters explore their journey as foster parents

Kris said: "Parenting is often three steps forward, two steps back, and when you think you're winning, the rug gets pulled out from underneath you."

The 51-year-old shares two children, Thomas and Elsie, with his wife of thirteen years Hannah Dodki.

WATCH: Beyond Paradise season three trailer

Meanwhile, Sally said: "I understood getting it wrong. I understand thinking right, I'm getting somewhere, and then the next day, there's a new problem or another worry you've got on the shelf.

"I understand that you never get to a point where you think: 'I've got this', and then absolutely haven't. And that is parenting in my experience."