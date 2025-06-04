9 unmissable new shows coming to Netflix in June

As part of the Trainwreck anthology, this instalment looks at what should have been a luxury cruise from the US to Mexico, which turned out catastrophically different after an engine room fire destroyed the electrical cables, leaving the vessel drifting with no power, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.

Passengers revolt as raw sewage begins to leak over the ship, sparking a media frenzy. Maybe not one to watch during dinner.