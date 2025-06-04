9 unmissable new shows coming to Netflix in June

Do you need some recommendations for what to watch on Netflix in June? While we wait for the sun to start shining again, here are some epic TV shows, true-crime shows and nature documentaries that you are guaranteed to enjoy!
Ginny and Georgia season 3 - 5 June
Are you ready to return to the mother and daughter duo? During her wedding, poor Georgia is arrested for murder, putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – but is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?
You may also like
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy - 10 June
This show looks at the devastating events of Astroworld in 2021, where Travis Scott's set turned into a catastrophe after ten people were killed in a crowd crush. The show looks at the events leading up to the situation, told from the perspective of security and paramedics on the scene that night, as well as the survivors of the horrendous incident.
FUBAR season 2 - 12 June
Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement before being forced back into active duty. After his last mission in saving another operative - his daughter - he's back for good, this time facing an old flame from the past threatening to destroy the world.
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - season 2 - 18 June
After a hugely successful season one, Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley is back, giving viewers new access into the team and franchise which divided viewers following season one's release. Season 2 will follow the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad - and we're sure there will be plenty of drama along the way.
The Waterfront - 19 June
This highly-anticipated series follows the Buckley family, who rule Havenport, North Carolina. However, their fishing empire begins to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane do what it takes to keep the business afloat.
Grenfell: Uncovered - 20 June
Featuring former Prime Minister Theresa May, this documentary looks at the devastating events leading up to the horrendous Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. The documentary investigates actions taken by businesses and the government and how the tragedy, which killed 72 people, could have been prevented. Survivors, families and firefighters there on the day also share their stories.
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise - 24 June
As part of the Trainwreck anthology, this instalment looks at what should have been a luxury cruise from the US to Mexico, which turned out catastrophically different after an engine room fire destroyed the electrical cables, leaving the vessel drifting with no power, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.
Passengers revolt as raw sewage begins to leak over the ship, sparking a media frenzy. Maybe not one to watch during dinner.
Squid Game season 3 - 27 June
The third season is the final instalment and follows Gi-hun. After losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man, Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game. Let the games begin!
Shark Whisperer - 30 June
If you loved My Octopus Teacher then be sure to check this one out. From the same director, the documentary follows marine conservationist and social media lightning rod Ocean Ramsey, whose viral videos of swimming freely with sharks have sparked global fascination.
The synopsis continues: "Driven by a desire to leave the cage and decode shark language up close, Ocean strives to connect with these predators on an unprecedented level— hoping to challenge the negative perception of sharks. To her supporters, she’s a fearless advocate giving a voice to misunderstood predators. To her critics, her mission blurs the line between saving the planet and seeking the spotlight."