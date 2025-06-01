Netflix viewers obsessed with 'work of genius' 10-part family drama

Netflix viewers are calling the new 10-part K-drama Our Unwritten Seoul a "work of genius".

The series, which premiered on South Korean network tvN on 24 May 2025, is now streaming globally.

What's it about?

© Netflix Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix is being called "work of genius"

The official synopsis reads: "Twin sisters, whose similarities end with their looks, swap identities amid personal struggles – embarking on a journey to rediscover love and life."

There are currently only two episodes available on Netflix. Still, fans are already declaring it their favourite show of the year.

Viewers can't get enough

© Netflix Our Unwritten Seoul is performing very well on Netflix

One viewer posted on Reddit: "I can already tell this drama will be my new 2025 favourite. I was a tad worried it would be too depressing, but it has a good sense of hopefulness and humour."

Another added: "Just finished episode two and this is my favourite drama now. Sometimes it just clicks. My favourite part is the different perspectives of the twins."

A third said: "You can really tell them apart and I love Park Bo-young as an actress, she really has a depth that conveys this."

Many have praised the show's balance between emotional realism and lighter moments.

One fan summed it up: "To me, this drama is a work of genius. It's fresh, it's original... the perfect blend of comedy and drama."

Praise for Park Bo-young

© Netflix Park Bo-young is excellent in Our Unwritten Seoul

Park Bo-young, 35, stars in the lead roles as twins Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae. Some viewers have pointed out she appears to be playing more than just two versions of the same person.

One Reddit user said: "She's playing quadruple (not dual) roles... it's absolutely brilliant."

She previously starred in Strong Girl Bong-soon and Oh My Ghost.

What the actress said

© Netflix Park Bo-young plays twins in Our Unwritten Seoul

Speaking to Variety, Park Bo-young said: "When I read the script, I felt it was a once-in-a-lifetime challenge."

She added: "I kept thinking, 'When will I ever get to try something like this again? If not now, will this kind of chance ever come again?'"

Fans seem to agree her performance is a major highlight.

Early reviews are glowing

© Netflix Early reviews for Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix are very good

On IMDb, the show has received top ratings from early viewers.

One user wrote: "One of the best K-Drama premieres I've ever watched!"

Another said: "If you want a drama that respects your time, your heart, and your intelligence, Our Unwritten Seoul is it."

Another added: "Episode 1 is one of the best, if not the best, ever made. The plot, pace, emotion, acting – it's just beautifully done."

The series was developed by Studio Dragon. It was written by Lee Kang and directed by Park Shin-woo.

The cast includes Park Bo-young, Lee Jai-in, Park Jin-young and Ryu Kyung-soo.

Where to watch it

© Netflix Where can you watch Our Unwritten Seoul?

Only two episodes have been released so far, but fans are already asking for the rest to drop all at once.

One Reddit user said: "This is one of those dramas where I wish they released all episodes at once. After watching just one episode, I'm thirsty for more."

Episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul are now streaming on Netflix.