Netflix's 'thrilling' 6-episode murder mystery based on bestseller will be your next binge-watch

Looking for a murder mystery to get stuck into? Netflix's upcoming limited series could be one to add to your watch list.
Based on Jane Harper's bestselling novel, The Survivors is billed as a "thrilling whodunnit" about a young couple who are visited by ghosts of their past when they return to their childhood hometown. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.
What is The Survivors about?
Set in the small seaside town of Evelyn Bay, the limited series explores "what happens to families and friends when they're forced to reckon with the kind of traumatic events that have a way of floating up to the surface again and again", according to Netflix.
Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha lead the cast as Kieran Elliott and Mia Chang, a young couple who are haunted by ghosts of their past when they return to their childhood hometown 15 years after a tragic event.
The synopsis reads: "Kieran Elliott's life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his hometown of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.
"When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer among them."
Who stars in The Survivors?
Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Medici) and Yerin Ha (Bridgerton, Halo) star as Kieran Elliott and Mia Chang.
They're joined by Robyn Malcolm (Heartbreak High, Sweet Tooth) as Verity Elliott, Damien Garvey (Nautilus, The Artful Dodger) as Brian Elliott, Thom Green (Apple Cider Vinegar, Ladies in Black) as Sean Gilroy and George Mason (Black Snow, The Power of the Dog) as Ash Carter.
Other cast members include Jessica De Gouw (The Union, The Crown), Miriama Smith (Darby and Joan, The Gone), Johnny Carr (Strange Creatures, Five Bedrooms), Martin Sacks (Irreverent, Ocean Boy), Julian Weeks (Apple Cider Vinegar, Prosper), Shannon Berry (Fake, The Wilds), Catherine McClements (Apple Cider Vinegar, Pieces of Her) and Don Hany (Neighbours, My Life Is Murder).
What have the creatives said about the show?
Showrunner Tony Ayres, known for his work on Clickbait and Nowhere Boys, described the show as "a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery" in an interview with Tudum.
"Because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother’s love and the mother who just cannot afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart."
The Survivors release date
All six episodes of The Survivors come to Netflix on June 6.