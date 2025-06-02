Netflix's 'thrilling' 6-episode murder mystery based on bestseller will be your next binge-watch

Set in the small seaside town of Evelyn Bay, the limited series explores "what happens to families and friends when they're forced to reckon with the kind of traumatic events that have a way of floating up to the surface again and again", according to Netflix.

Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha lead the cast as Kieran Elliott and Mia Chang, a young couple who are haunted by ghosts of their past when they return to their childhood hometown 15 years after a tragic event.

The synopsis reads: "Kieran Elliott's life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his hometown of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

"When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer among them."