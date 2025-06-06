Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matlock's Jason Ritter shares rare insight into marriage with Melanie Lynskey- exclusive
Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The Last Of Us" Season 2© FilmMagic

Exclusive: Matlock's Jason Ritter on how he and wife Melanie Lynskey support each other through ups and down

Jason and Melanie wed in 2020

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Matlock star Jason Ritter has been working for 35 years but in the past 13 years has also been supporting, and been supported by, wife Melanie Lynskey, an actress in her own right.

For one of the first times in their relationship though, both Jason and Melanie have critical and commercial success with their TV shows Matlock and Yellowjackets, respectively, and it's a moment for which the pair have been eagerly waiting.

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey attend Concert For America 2025 - Los Angeles on January 20, 2025 in Studio City, California© Getty Images
Jason and Melanie hahave been together for 12 years

"We both feel so lucky and grateful and, you know, it very rarely lines up this way," he tells HELLO! 

"Sometimes there can be times when one person is having a great time and the other one is struggling, and we have been through those times and we've both supported each other through that," he continued, "so it's nice to have this moment where we're both like, 'I think we're OK!' But it's all part of the ups and downs of marriage, and it's nice to  be in a nice period – we couldn't be luckier."

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend The Art of Elysium's 6th Annual GENESIS at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on September 5, 2014© Amy Graves
Melanie and Jason, pictured in 2014

In 2024, Melanie told HELLO! that she was "so lucky" while filming the harrowing drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz because Jason and their daughter joined her during filming in Bratislava leaving her "filled with joy in seeing their faces".

"My daughter's five, so I'm not going to sit there and weep in front of her, but she's a very empathetic little person," added Melanie. "Sometimes you just need to come home and have a bit of a cry and have someone ask what you want for dinner and I was coming home to the best possible little bubble of happiness and joy. I'm just feeling so fortunate to have that."

Melanie Lynskey in a still from Yellowjackets
Melanie Lynskey in a still from Yellowjackets

Viewers may know Jason, 45, from Parenthood, or Joan of Arcadia, but he now plays Julian Markston, a senior partner at law firm Jacobson Moore that the titular character, Madeline "Matty" Matock, joins.

Oscar winner Kathy Bates stars as the septuagenarian lawyer, alongside Skye P. Marshall and David Del Rio, and it's been an experience Jason still can't wrap his head around being a part of.

Jason Ritter as Julian Markston in Matlock© CBS
Jason Ritter as Julian Markston in Matlock

"She's so collaborative," he says of working with Kathy, 76, sharing how despite her decades in the industry she still wants to "listen to notes".

"I think it's so easy for all of us, the longer we are around, to solidify creatively and just say, 'No, I don't want to do that because I know what feels comfortable to me,' and to watch her take in new information, put it through her filter and try something different and throw herself off a cliff [is incredible]," he shared.

As for his favorite moments on set? 

He says it's getting to watch Kathy work: "She'll be doing this beautiful, incredible take and in the middle she'll say, 'That's that's bad.' Then she comes in and she does it 20 times better and I'm like, 'OK, well, if I was doing that first one, I would be like I've had a great day, an award winning performance!'"

