Real-life spouses Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have cemented themselves as the dynamic duo of daytime television over the last six months as the co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark.

They were honored for the legacy they'd created on the air over the course of their 27-year long marriage at PaleyFest in New York City on Wednesday, October 11.

Speaking with HELLO! on the red carpet, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, spoke about the unexpected challenges and comforts of being co-hosts they'd discovered over the past six months.

Mark said: "Well, the comfort is that I always know I have somebody next to me that, even when I mess up, will always lift me up and move on and reassure me that it's fine."

Kelly added to that, joking: "I guess the challenges are somebody not being there to let the dogs out in the morning, that's kind of a big challenge."

Mark continued: "Me looking into the camera when I've been told not to look down the barrel of the camera as an actor," and Kelly confirmed: "That's a thing, that's a real thing.

"I can tell you, as a former actor, it was very hard for me [at first]. It took him a couple of weeks to get over it, it took me years to actually look into the camera. Because you're so trained not to look into the camera. That was a big challenge."

During the conversation, which was moderated by their close friend and former Live executive producer Albert Bianchini, it was noted that Mark had co-hosted the ABC talk show nearly 100 times with Kelly before even becoming an official co-host.

When asked how they reacted to first being broached with the subject of becoming permanent co-hosts, Mark said: "I'm an actor, this is not what I do.

"But I had done this so many times, it was so much fun. And there were no stakes at all. I could just show up the hero, people enjoyed our banter, we were married, and then I'd leave."

Kelly quipped in response: "He would literally say whatever he wanted and then leave!"

It was announced last February that Mark would permanently take over hosting duties from Ryan Seacrest, who held the position for six seasons beside his friend Kelly.

When the news dropped, Mark took to social media to share a gushing response, in which he wrote: "Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill… well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean.

He added: "Kelly my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?"

Mark and Kelly first rose to prominence for their incredible on-screen chemistry back in 1995, when they began co-starring on the soap All My Children, a partnership they continued till 2002. They soon began dating and in May 1996, they eloped together.

They've since welcomed three children, sons Michael and Joaquin, and daughter Lola, who was in attendance at PaleyFest in support of her parents.

