Why NCIS: Origins star Austin Stowell was intimidated by Mark Harmon — and what he really thought

Austin Stowell had big, Mark Harmon sized shoes to fill for his latest role.

Over the last few weeks, CBS viewers have been getting to know a new side of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character the NCIS alum starred as on the franchise's original show for close to two decades.

Though he departed the show in 2021, thanks to spin-off NCIS: Origins and Austin, fans have been getting to know a different side of Gibbs, what his younger self was like, and Austin himself has also reflected on what it has really been like to follow in Mark's footsteps.

Speaking with CBS, Austin, who has previously starred in The Hating Game, The Inheritance, and Keep Breathing, confessed: "I felt very confident in what I could bring to the character, and then the second you walk in the room, that all goes out the window when you're staring at the guy who has done it for 20 years," referring to Mark.

He also shared: "You come in and audition here for years and years, and all of a sudden, you're presented with a badge with your name on it," of working on the iconic Paramount lot.

And despite his nerves, he does have the full support of Mark, who has known from his audition that Austin was the guy to take over, and has been there to help every step of the way.

Recalling his casting, he shared: "I thought Austin had a presence. I think Austin walked out and you felt the room jump a little bit."

Also speaking about the prequel element that the new show has, Mark said: "This is a chance to really kind of dig into it." Fans will get to see a more personal, and emotional, side to Gibbs, as the plot explores the aftermath of him losing his wife and their child. "He's in rough shape," Mark added.

"From day one, Mark has been available," Austin also further shared, adding: "He's so good at allowing the people who are on this show to feel like they are supported."

Mark then noted: "I'm there to help and to talk to them or to tell them what I remember from being in this for a while," though emphasized: "But this is their thing."

Mark is a narrator for NCIS: Origins, as well as an executive producer. The show also stars Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Diany Rodríguez, Patrick Fischler and Bobby Moynihan, among others.

New episodes air on CBS Mondays at 10pm EST.