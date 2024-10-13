Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Harmon reveals what it's really like to return to NCIS
Mark Harmon reveals what it's really like to return to NCIS
Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs© Eddy Chen/CBS via Getty Images

Mark Harmon reveals what it's really like to return to NCIS

The Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs opened up about working on NCIS: Origins with Austin Stowell

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Three years after his departure, Mark Harmon is back on NCIS — sort of.

Tomorrow, Monday, October 14, NCIS fans will finally get to see NCIS: Origins, which tells the origin story of the West Wing actor's legendary character Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, which he played for a whopping 18 years.

And though he won't be himself starring in the prequel show, instead Austin Stowell will star as a young Gibbs in 1991, he is a producer and narrator of the show, and is eager to lend his support, and see his character's backstory get told.

Speaking with CBS about the franchise's latest installment, Mark shared: "This is a chance to really kind of dig into it."

Fans will get to see a more personal, and emotional, side to Gibbs, as the plot explores the aftermath of him losing his wife and their child. "He's in rough shape," he noted.

Austin, who has previously starred in The Hating Game, The Inheritance, and Keep Breathing, also opened up about what it has been like to fill Mark's shoes.

Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon attend a celebration of the announcement of CBS's new Fall schedule at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, May 2, 2024© Getty
Mark and Austin in May

"You come in and audition here for years and years, and all of a sudden, you're presented with a badge with your name on it," he first said of working on the iconic Paramount lot.

He then confessed: "I felt very confident in what I could bring to the character, and then the second you walk in the room, that all goes out the window when you're staring at the guy who has done it for 20 years."

David J. North, Kyle Schmid, Gina Lucita Monreal, Austin Stowell, Mark Harmon, Mariel Molino and Sean Harmon speak onstage at the "NCIS: Origins" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California© Getty
The actor with the cast of NCIS: Origins

But Mark is confident in his choice. Recalling his casting, he shared: "I thought Austin had a presence. I think Austin walked out and you felt the room jump a little bit."

"Lonely Hearts" -- The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs' friend, Phillip Brooks (Don Lake), met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine's Day, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 11 on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.© Getty Images
Mark was on NCIS, which is still running, from 2003 to 2021

Moreover, Austin has of course had not only Mark's approval, but his support, every step of the way.

Mark Harmon's wife Pam is also a well-known actress© CBS Photo Archive
His wife Pam Dawber guest starred on the show prior to his departure

"From day one, Mark has been available," he said, adding: "He's so good at allowing the people who are on this show to feel like they are supported."

Mark then noted: "I'm there to help and to talk to them or to tell them what I remember from being in this for a while," though emphasized:  "But this is their thing."

