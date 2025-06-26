HGTV star returns after 3-year hiatus sparked by 'devastating' personal tragedy

Nicole Curtis is ready to get back on television.

It has been three years since the HGTV star's show Rehab Addict has aired new episodes, since she took a hiatus to deal with a "setback" that "rocked" her to her "core."

And though she is keeping what the "devastating" incident was out of the spotlight, she is ready for her comeback, and opening up about it.

Speaking with People in honor of the June 24 return of her show Rehab Addict, now in its ninth season, Nicole revealed: "I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?"

Though she isn't divulging what the setback was, at least not yet, she is sharing her reflections on how her life, and priorities, changed because of it.

"I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, 'Okay, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go,'" she shared.

Nicole in 2016

"Go" turned out to be quite the spontaneous trip: one night in July 2022, she decided to book a vacation from her homebase of Detroit to the Greek island of Corfu.

She left that night, via a one-day layover to Paris, and it wasn't until she had boarded her flight that she realized she didn't have her wallet. "I didn't have a credit card on me. I had $72 of change in dollar bills stashed in my bag. So I landed in Paris without a wallet. I thought, well, you know what? This is it. This is my test. I'm going to figure it out."

Her show came back for a ninth season on June 24

"It was so crazy that I was like, ‘This was a sign’ and I made it through," she added, before revealing even more spontaneity: she bought a house in Wyoming online, a flip gone wrong from the 1890s.

Within those same 48 hours, and after missing her connecting flight to Corfu, she decided to ditch the last-minute trip, and instead head over to Wyoming to start working on her new Wyoming renovation project.

The HGTV star promoting her memoir Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes (and How They Saved Me)

"This house needed me and I needed this house," she said. Her work on it will feature in the new episodes of Rehab Addict, which she describes as "an evolved version" of the show.

"I'm no longer this little poor mommy in Minneapolis driving around with this pickup truck with two dogs and a kid," she said. "But I'm still me, I'm still Nicole Curtis from Detroit, and I want you to save that building and we're going to do it." Nicole has two sons, Ethan, who was born in 1997, and who she shares with ex Steven Cimini, and Harper, born in 2015, who she shares with ex Shane Maguire.