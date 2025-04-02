Beloved HGTV star Jenny Marrs addresses 'disgusting' backlash in emotional statement: 'Shocked'

Jenny Marrs has addressed "hateful" backlash she has received from some of her viewers and followers.

Last week, the beloved HGTV star, who has been hosting Fixer to Fabulous with her husband Dave Marrs since 2019, took to Instagram with a lengthy statement responding to hurtful comments she found on the internet, which even targeted some of her children.

She and Dave are based in Bentonville, Arkansas, have been married since 2005, and welcomed twins Nathan and Ben five years later in 2010, and are also parents to Sylvie, 12, who they adopted in 2014, Charlotte, ten, and Luke, five.

© Instagram Jenny and her husband Dave

The Instagram post featured a slew of photos of a supportive letter she received, and then she wrote: "Yesterday, I happened upon some really hateful words written about me on the good ole' internet," adding: "Reading through the thread, I went down a deep dark tunnel online of vile hatred. I was shocked and so deeply hurt."

"I truly don't understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can't change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it's paint), my sarcastic jokes (I'm sorry, I'm sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won't even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was)," she continued.

Jenny then went on to share how she grappled with the painful encounter, further sharing: "So? I took a few moments and sat in the hurt. I was really sad about it. I was also really angry."

© Instagram The HGTV star shared a supportive note she received

"I laid it at God's feet in my frustration. I told Him that I didn't ask for any of this. He led me here. He knows how much I hate being looked at and judged by strangers. He knows I'm really just an insecure girl who wants a quiet life with my family, my animals and my garden. Yet, He asked me to step into a very different life than the one I wanted and He has led me every step of the way and held me so faithfully," she reflected.

Jenny then confessed: "Even still, I told Him I quit. I'm done. I'm tired. I can't make everyone happy and it's not worth trying. They talked about MY KID, GOD. I am done," but added that her next step instead was to seek out support.

© Getty Images The co-hosts are based in Arkansas

"Then, I sent an SOS text (if you don't have your SOS people, find them, trust me) and was reminded of TRUTH. I was prayed for and sent scripture and silly memes. Peace enveloped (but, in my humanity, the sting remained)," she further wrote.

© Instagram The Marrs family

Then addressing the supportive letter that she found, she shared: "This morning, like I do every morning, I took out my Bible Recap study and I turned to the page marked by this little green card. I've read it hundreds of times but, most days, I just flip to the page it holds and carry on with my study. Today, I felt led to read the words. And, they lifted my heart. What an encouragement."

© Getty Jenny and Dave with their son Luke in 2023

"Today's reading was particularly poignant. My word for the year is 'delight' and here, in black and white, is a reminder that God called me His 'beloved' and He delights in doing so. Beloved. Not the lies from behind the screen."

Jenny concluded: "So, while I hesitated in sharing this. I know there are others out there struggling with loud lies coming at them. If that's you, I pray that you can turn down the lies and remember that you are Beloved."